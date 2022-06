Running an interminable 147 minutes with little thrust or excitement to speak of, Dominion makes the dumb gory brevity of Jurassic Park III look appealing. By comparison, that movie looks like A Quiet Place. Dominion is even heavier on fan service and nostalgic winks than the least of the modern-era Star Wars films, and it all just feels so tired. Even the climactic action scenes, which should always be non-negotiable as a source of some thrills in a Jurassic Park movie, are shockingly anticlimactic and lame. The juvenile enthusiasm that was Jurassic World‘s one saving grace is now gone, and none of the effects look as good as anything in Jurassic Park, which was 30 years ago.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO