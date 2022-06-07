Everett Animal Shelter and Petco Love partner to encourage pet fostering with a focus on fun

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Animal Shelter is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers, with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.

Saying goodbye to foster pets – and the fear they’ll struggle giving the pet to a new family – is among the most-cited reasons why pet parents don’t foster. But fostering can be fun, too. Throughout June, Petco Love will work with its network of partners nationwide to share the fun aspects of fostering while helping pet parents groove through their foster pet goodbyes.

Petco Love is taking a humorous approach to saying goodbye to foster pets by holding a #MyFosterBreakUp story contest featuring Foster Breakup Kits giveaways and a curated playlist to help foster pet parents through their goodbyes.

Kits include breakup essentials: cozy, festive socks from BOBS from Skechers, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Kleenex, the official Petco Love Foster Breakup Spotify Playlist, and a foster tee that reminds you that foster pets are here for a fun time, not a long time. Foster parents can enter to win by sharing their breakup letter from their foster pet on Instagram using the hashtag #MyFosterBreakUp from June 1 –30 and even win $10,000 in lifesaving funds for the organization they foster from.

Everett Animal Shelter will also join shelters nationwide for the National Foster Pet Open House event. Community members are invited to visit the shelter (located at 333 Smith Island Rd., Everett, WA) on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 2 p.m. for an interactive foster meet-and-greet party for two-and four-legged friends. Visitors can learn about Everett Animal Shelter's foster program and meet the staff, experienced foster families and animals in need of foster homes.

“Our foster families are vital to the success of our shelter and allow us to care for more animals while providing a more comfortable and stress-free environment for those animals in foster,” said Glynis Frederiksen, Everett’s shelter manager. “Through our partnership with Petco Love, we’re excited to take part in National Foster a Pet Month and build on this event’s positive momentum to help save more lives year-round.”

Establishing June as National Foster a Pet Month to increase participation in fostering is just one of the lifesaving actions led by Petco Love in their 23-year history of helping pets, with $330 million invested in lifesaving efforts and 6.5 million pets adopted – and counting. Skechers has contributed more than $8 million to help over 1.5 million shelter pets, including saving 1.1 million rescued pets in the United States and Canada.

The nonprofit also recently launched a new national database, Petco Love Lost, which uses pet facial recognition technology to help reunite missing pets with their families.

To learn more about Everett Animal Shelter and their upcoming event, please visit everettwa.gov/animals.

To learn about Petco Love and to view foster resources, visit petcolove.org/foster and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #PetcoLoveFoster. For more on BOBS from Skechers, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com

About Everett Animal Shelter

The Everett Animal Shelter (EAS) provides for the well-being of animals and our community through progressive animal sheltering, education, and municipal code enforcement. EAS is committed to the care of homeless and neglected pets in our community while reuniting lost pets and making matches through adoption.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.