NBA icon LeBron James issued a public call on Twitter demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris more actively work toward securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from her detainment in Russia. Mr Griner was detained in Russia in February on allegations that she was bringing marijuana through a Moscow-area airport. The Phoenix Mercury player competed in European leagues during the WNBA offseason, with that being the reason for her travel to Russia. On Sunday, Mr James took to Twitter to voice his concerns. "As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global...

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO