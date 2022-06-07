ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Bustin' for Badges - $110,000 raised for each agency

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9BP9_0g3X1xe100

At a press conference today, the amount raised at the 9th Annual Bustin' for Badges Clay Shoot was announced. A total of $440,000 was raised during the two-day event and $110,000 was given to each agency: Ector County Sheriff's Office, Midland County Sheriff's Office, Midland Police and Odessa Police.

All of the agencies are grateful for the strong community support we have in the Basin. Each year, the event keeps getting bigger and bigger. Next year, Bustin' for Badges might span three days.

A special "THANK YOU" to Pioneer Natural Resources and all other sponsors that made this possible.

Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas

