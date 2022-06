Grace Forbes’ second-place finish in the 10,000 meters led a contingent of five Rice athletes at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships this week in Eugene, Oregon. The sophomore ran a season-best time of 32 minutes, 48.07 seconds, which trailed only Mercy Chelangat of Alabama (32:37.08). It was the highest finish for a Rice woman at the meet since Allison Beckford and Alice Falaiye placed second in the 400-meter hurdles and long jump, respectively, in 2001.

