COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for months in greater Los Angeles , and there’s increasing worry that the county could be forced to re-implement mask mandates for indoor settings very soon. “We’re likely to move into the CDC high community level within a few weeks,” said public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer last week, a move that would automatically trigger a public health order mandate that includes the return of masking requirements.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO