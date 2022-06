Having a cabin in the mountains may be a goal but to truly elevate a mountain space into a homey one, interior designer Cindy DeMaio, owner of Simply Decorated in Jasper (simplydecoratedhome.com), knows a thing or two. Serving Cherokee, Pickens, Gilmer and Fannin counties, DeMaio creates beautiful spaces by repurposing items you love while giving spaces a makeover. This cabin in the North Georgia Mountains is the original space with only the bathroom changed to fully modernize it. Using décor only, this cabin is as inviting as any luxury B&B. Here are DeMaio’s tips on how you can do the same.

