When U.S. President Joe Biden visits New Mexico on Saturday to meet victims of the state's largest ever wildfire, Daniel Encinias hopes to ask him for a new house. Encinias' home and hundreds more in northern New Mexico were torched in April after controlled burns by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), meant to reduce wildfire risk, ran out of control.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO