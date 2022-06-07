Mayor Ginther Names Kathy Owens Director of Finance and Management

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther today announced Kathy Owens will serve as the Director of the Columbus Department of Finance and Management, effective immediately. Owens succeeds Joe Lombardi who was selected to serve as Executive Director of the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio.

“Kathy's service to the City of Columbus is surpassed only by her commitment to our residents and their well-being,” said Mayor Ginther. “Her wide-ranging experience with the City, including within the finance department, positions her well to lead and to help move our entire city forward.”

As the first Black woman to lead the Department of Finance and Management, Owens will oversee a staff of more than 300 employees responsible for facilitating, crafting and monitoring the city’s $1 billion-plus operating and capital budgets, vehicle fleet, facilities maintenance, procurement, real estate and construction management.

"Public service is my passion, and I am honored to serve my hometown in this new and exciting capacity,” said Owens. “This city has opened the door to so many opportunities and experiences throughout my life. I look forward to returning the favor by working each and every day to uplift every resident and every neighborhood across Columbus."

Owens will transition from her role as deputy chief of staff for policy and operations in the Office of the Mayor. Prior to that, she was a deputy director in the Department of Finance and Management, and a member of City Council’s Legislative Research Office. She also served as a Council aide, staffed former City Attorney Janet Jackson and worked in the mayor’s office during the Lashutka and Rinehart administrations. Kathy was born and raised in Columbus and is a graduate of Linden McKinley High School. She holds a degree in business administration and an MBA from Ashland University.