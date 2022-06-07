ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pickleball: Paddles Up!

By Ahmed V. Ortiz
Sacramento Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon after Roseville resident Doug Koch was bitten by the pickleball bug, he was in, of course, a pickle: The nearest courts were about an hour’s drive no matter the direction. Where would he play? Who would he play with?. So he started pimpin’. Pickleball pimpin’....

www.sacmag.com

FOX40

Beat the heat by renting a pool through Swimply

(KTXL) — With temperatures reaching into the triple digits this weekend, everybody is looking for a way to get cool.  There is a way to plunge into a great pool experience without having one.  Sacramento Swimply hosts Jeff and Rachelle Duesing spoke with Sonseeahray on Friday on how you can rent a private pool. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

UC Davis announces a new graduation time for Saturday, students will not walk

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis stopped graduation amid the ceremony Friday because of the heat, leaving many graduates without the opportunity to walk across the stage. On Friday morning at around 10:56, UC Davis posted on Twitter saying those who had crossed the stage at graduation did not need to stay until the end of the ceremony. The university encouraged those who had walked across the stage to go to Hutchinson Field where cold water and air conditioning were located.
DAVIS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. – Adding to the summer’s growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2022 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup. Family-friendly and always free, open-air outdoor concerts in Folsom, California. Grab the family, bring your chairs and settle in...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Roseville PD: One stabbed at Sunsplash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Department said one person was stabbed at Sunsplash waterpark Saturday night. Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department said a call regarding the incident came in around 7 p.m. Baquera also said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Books in Sac: All the Secrets of the World

This is the first in a series of posts that will cover books with Sacramento connections—those set here or written by local authors. For copies, check with local independent bookstores—including Time Tested Books (21st Street), Beers Books (S Street), Capital Books (K Street), East Village Bookshop (East Sac), Ruby’s Books (Folsom), Face in a Book (El Dorado Hills)—or through Bookshop.org, which supports independent bookstores.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Record-Courier

Tahoe unveils new branding

Set to debut in early June, an original Visit Lake Tahoe brand and associated marketing campaign will share what defines Lake Tahoe with guests from around the world. “This initiative was a collaborative effort that involved representatives from the entire community to address pertinent issues that will help guide our future,” said Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority President Carol Chaplin. “We appreciate that enthusiastic support and passionate input to arrive at the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand.”
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

Olive Fire burns 12 acres along Stanislaus River in Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters on the ground and in the air were able to contain the Olive Fire that burned along the Stanislaus River in East Oakdale on Saturday, authorities said. The fire burned about 12 acres just north of Highway 108 near the intersection of Olive Avenue...
Mountain Democrat

Star-studded show coming to Folsom

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates — led by the fearsome Black Stache — a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own, the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
AUBURN, CA
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock Live venue debuts at California casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain opened its Hard Rock Live entertainment venue June 3 with a sold-out concert by pop band Maroon 5. The 65,000-square-foot venue seats 2,500 and can accommodate 3,500 in a general admission format. The casino and hotel portion of Hard Rock...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sinkhole buttoned up on 50

A 75-foot culvert dating back to 1931 that runs underneath Highway 50 about 12 miles east of Pollock Pines collapsed Thursday, causing a sinkhole in the middle of the roadway’s westbound lane. Motorists were experiencing delays as one-way traffic controls were in place until contractor Doug Veerkamp General Engineering...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

NorCal toddler rocks his duties as a ring bearer, watch his celebration

LOOMIS, Calif. — " target="_blank">A Northern California toddler stole the show at a wedding in Loomis and is now getting attention on social media because of his reaction. After lots of practice, Bennett Kern successfully walked down the aisle, did his ring bearer duties and passed the rings off to the officiant. But it's what he did next that made this moment special. He turned around and started clapping and cheering – which made the crowd go wild.
LOOMIS, CA
villagelife.com

Remodeled Placerville home a dream, inside and out

A gated entry guards this magnificent, 5-acre Placerville property with a recently remodeled custom home. A beautiful, solid vertical-grain Douglas fir front door with sidelights opens into the single-story home’s great room, encompassing the living room, kitchen and dining area. The space boasts a vaulted ceiling, a 12-foot panoramic folding door system with screen that opens onto the covered deck, built-in bluetooth speakers, recessed lighting, an electric fireplace and solid hardwood flooring.
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cat sized lizard captured in Roseville apartment complex

Roseville Police Department’s Animal Control responded to a May 26 call from a Roseville apartment complex reporting that a cat-sized lizard was on the property. Officer Gabe Sorenson heard the dispatched call and eagerly offered to help. Sorenson told Gold Country Media that he had a similar lizard when he was in high school, so capturing and rehabilitating the lizard was second nature to him.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Eater

Why This Central Coast Ice Cream Company Is Being Sued

Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Forbes honors Auburn wealth advisor as best-in-state

Glenn D. Kenes, CRPC®, AIF® at Ameriprise Financial in Auburn and Roseville, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. It’s his second honor. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success...
AUBURN, CA
villagelife.com

Outraged seniors sue Lennar and CSD

For more than two years Heritage Village residents have locked horns with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District over a park adjacent to their over-55 active adult community. Now, organized as Concerned Residents of EDH Heritage Village, the nonprofit group has filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief with the El Dorado County Superior Court against developer Lennar Homes, the EDHCSD and CSD General Manager Kevin Loewen.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

More than 4,000 without power in El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Pacific Gas & Electric website reported that 4,792 customers in El Dorado Hills lost power at 5:29 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for the company later revised the number of affected customers to 4,388. According to the PG&E website power is expected to...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

