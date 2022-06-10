ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brazil search teams find possible human remains in river where journalist vanished

 4 days ago
Police officers and rescue team conduct a search operation for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest near the border with Peru, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 10, 2022.REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian search teams found "apparently human" organic material in a river where British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared on Sunday along with a Brazilian indigenous tribes expert, federal police said on Friday.

Police also said in a statement that they had collected genetic material from the missing journalist and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira to compare with blood found on the boat of a fisherman who is being held as a suspect in the investigation.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Ukraine war forces switch in drug trafficking routes, EU body warns

LISBON, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is triggering shifts in the smuggling routes for illegal drugs to Europe, the EU drugs agency warned on Tuesday. European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) director Alexis Goosdeel said the war had already had a "direct impact" on one of the heroin trafficking routes out of Afghanistan that used to pass through Ukraine and other neighbouring nations.
Reuters

In hottest city on Earth, mothers bear brunt of climate change

JACOBABAD, Pakistan, June 14 (Reuters) - Heavily pregnant Sonari toils under the burning sun in fields dotted with bright yellow melons in Jacobabad, which last month became the hottest city on Earth. Her 17-year-old neighbour Waderi, who gave birth a few weeks ago, is back working in temperatures that can...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Argentina grounds Iran-linked Venezuelan cargo plane, lawmakers seek probe

DUBAI/BUENOS AIRES, June 12 (Reuters) - Argentine authorities have grounded an Iran-linked Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane, a local opposition lawmaker and Iranian state media said on Sunday, in an unfolding drama that is throwing a spotlight on political undercurrents in Latin America. The Emtrasur cargo plane, sold to Venezuela...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Canada to end COVID vaccine mandate for domestic travel -CBC News

June 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter. The government, which has faced criticism over ongoing pandemic restrictions,...
TRAVEL
Reuters

China probes former head of national reserves bureau over discipline violation

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China is investigating the former head of its national reserves bureau for suspected severe violations of law and discipline, the country's top anti-graft body said on Wednesday. Zhang Wufeng, the ex-chief of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, was being investigated by the Central...
CHINA
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips after bruising selloff, Peru's sol rises

* Brazil's Guedes says govt tax cuts allow prices not to be adjusted immediately * Truce on Peru's Las Bambas mine restart starts June 15 * Dollar up as traders await Fed rate move (Updates prices; adds comment) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday after starting the week lower, hit by concerns of rising inflation and slowing global growth, while Peru's sol rose ahead of the restart of the Las Bambas copper mine. Emerging market assets along with other riskier assets were trading in a narrow range for most part of the day as investors now price in a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. In the face of surging global inflationary pressures and fresh COVID restrictions in China, investors have become growingly risk averse. Latam currencies eased 0.2% on Tuesday, while stocks fell 0.6%. "If the Fed says, we do need to raise interest rates but we're not going to do it too aggressively, that's going to improve every other currency that at the moment is losing to the dollar," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. Brazil's real shed 0.5%, staying near one-month lows. Services activity in Latin America's largest economy rose 0.2% in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said, below the 0.4% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists. Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said tax reductions supported by the government allow prices not to be adjusted immediately, denying he had asked prices to be frozen while the country faces persistent inflation and President Jair Bolsonaro seeks re-election. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect still high inflation in Brazil to spread across item categories for the remainder of 2022, namely to food and fuel prices. Worries about rising food inflation and shortages have also affected sentiment in the developing world space. Mexico's peso lost 0.8%, while the Chilean peso shed 0.5%. Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group SA, the largest air transport group in Latin America, tumbled 12.3% after it asked a bankruptcy judge to approve $2.75 billion in new loans to fund the company's exit from Chapter 11. The Peruvian sol, however, outperformed its Latin American peers, rising to 3.75 to the dollar as it rebounded from one-month lows hit in the previous session. Investors were awaiting the start of a 30-day truce on Wednesday after a group of indigenous Peruvian communities agreed last week to temporarily lift a protest against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine that forced the company to halt operations for more than 50 days, the longest in the mine's history. A Reuters poll of analysts showed Argentina's monthly inflation rate is expected to clock in at 5.2% in May, still painfully high but slower than the two previous months. The peso fell 0.2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1016.92 0.05 MSCI LatAm 2130.99 -0.62 Brazil Bovespa 101767.94 -0.81 Mexico IPC 48557.46 0.23 Chile IPSA 5131.70 -0.01 Argentina MerVal 87253.85 -0.778 Colombia COLCAP 1478.08 -0.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1382 -0.53 Mexico peso 20.6209 -0.81 Chile peso 867 -0.53 Colombia peso 3959.5 0.05 Peru sol 3.7486 -0.31 Argentina peso 122.5000 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 221 -2.26 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Technical woes at Swiss airports halt takeoffs and landings

ZURICH (Reuters) - A technical problem with the air traffic control system has halted takeoffs and landings at Zurich airport, an airport spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that other Swiss airports had also been affected. It was not immediately clear how long the problem would persist. “Due to a major...
TWITTER
Reuters

UK flight of migrants to Rwanda will not leave Tuesday -source

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The first scheduled flight to take migrants from Britain to Rwanda under a controversial agreement will no longer leave on Tuesday, a government source said. United Kingdom ·. June 14, 2022. The British government said on Tuesday it planned to delay until December 2023 the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Ecuadorean police detain indigenous leader after road blockades

QUITO, June 14 (Reuters) - Ecuador's police said on Tuesday it detained the leader of the country's largest indigenous organization, Leonidas Iza, after he led blockades on several highways and other allegedly violent acts in protest against the government's economic policies. Iza's lawyer called the detention illegal and said it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

