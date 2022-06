Today, Jaden Ralston will become the 5th generation of women in her family to graduate from Paso Robles High School. Jaden’s great-great grandmother, Zena Hord (Klintworth) graduated from PRHS in 1932. June Klintworth (Bertoni) graduated in 1955. June was Queen of the May at PRHS. Tami Bertoni (Smith) graduated in 1975. Staci Smith (Ralston) graduated in 2000. Jaden becomes the fifth generation to graduate on Friday evening.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO