Sling TV Review 2022: The Best Live TV Streaming Service for Those on a Budget

Sling TV is a perfect option for customers looking to get live TV while on a budget. Starting at just $35, Sling TV offers three plans that are almost half the price of other streaming services on the market. With the multi-cast screen viewing, tailored channel options, live TV channel lineup , and the value you get for a fraction of the price of cable, Sling TV’s subscription packages is a fantastic choice for some users.

But with a lower cost comes lower offerings. The Sling TV channels list is in the range of 30-50, whereas competitors are closer to the 100 channel mark. However there are add-on options to bulk up the channel offerings like the Sports Extra , Comedy Extra, Lifestyle Extra, and more to give users a more customized approach.

What plans does Sling TV offer?

Sling offers three packages , each one featuring exclusive benefits. They are separated into Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as a third feature: Sling Orange + Blue. Since Sling launched in 2015, the streaming service has continued to keep its prices low while refining the packages to suit the needs of sports fans and viewers. Sling TV’s interface is one of the most easy to navigate and features competitive sports offerings and inclusions, such as NBC Sports Network, the Golf Channel, and Spanish TV. Here’s a brief look at the different packages you can enjoy when you subscribe to Sling.

Sling Orange

Sling Orange is the best solution for sports fans and enthusiasts since viewers can enjoy a wide variety of sports offerings thanks to the ESPN, ESPN2 , ESPN3, and local channels inclusion. All packages, including the Orange package, have a wide variety of entertainment-related channels as well – making it a great choice for off-season streaming, too. Plus, you’ll enjoy an easier setup experience than you normally would with Youtube TV or Apple TV, and will find a better viewing experience than you’d find with streaming devices. You can view any of the hundreds of Sling TV reviews online to see how it stacks up with other live TV streaming service options , such as Youtube TV or other subscription services that carry top cable channels.

If you’re looking for premium sports channels at a fraction of the price, Sling Orange may be your top choice compared to other video streaming services. Unlike the expensive packages associated with Youtube TV or Apple TV, Sling keeps prices low and affordable while allowing you to add on channel packages of choice, giving you the best possible viewing experience. The sports channels you’ll get with Sling Orange include:

Fox Sports 1

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

TNT

TBS

CNN

Sling encourages users to adopt flexible month-to-month agreements with a particularly tailored viewing experience. Without any long-term contracts, you can enjoy consistent per-month pricing and fit it into your budget with ease. This concept of no-commitment payment options can be found across Sling TV’s subscription packages, giving users an even more streamlined Live TV streaming experience when they choose to stream Sling TV.

Currently, Sling is running a 50% off sale for your first month of any plan. With this deal, you can test out the service without the full liability of the regular cost.

Sling Blue

With the Blue plan, you can access premium content and sports channels for $35 per month, too. Sling Blue also offers a wide variety of entertainment and cable channels, such as the Golf Channel, NBC Sports, and Sports Network, and includes 10 more channels than the Orange plan does for the same price.

You can also enjoy your shows your way with multiple TV screen streaming capabilities (up to three screens at a time). Just like any of the other Sling packages, you’ll be able to enjoy a flexible, no-commitment payment plan, which is ideal if you’re still debating if this streaming service fits your needs. You’ll be able to enjoy a more streamlined and tailored way to watch your favorites compared to other streaming devices and services, which is one of the best features of Sling TV’s subscription plans.

The Blue plan is best for small families or those looking for simultaneous screening options for playoff games and match celebrations. You can enjoy top shows like TV Land Kids, Disney Junior, and more. You can also enjoy live TV channels , however, you will not be able to watch local channels or ESPN channels with this subscription.

Sling Orange + Blue

Who doesn’t want to maximize the number of channels they can access? With a Sling Orange + Blue subscription , you can combine the Orange plan with the Blue plan to access 50 channels — the best of both worlds. If you’re looking to please the whole family and save on cable without cutting out your favorite channels, this package is the choice for you.

Sling Orange + Blue offers flexible pricing tiers and costs $50 per month. With this plan, you can enjoy premium content on all your favorite channels, similar to how you would with Youtube TV. Channels include:

BBC America

ESPN 2

Fox Sports 1

FX

Fox

Food Network

MSNBC

TBS

With the pricing at nearly $1 per channel, you can get the best of both plan options, your favorite sportscasts, and multi-screen viewing. You can also keep the bonus 50-hour cloud DVR storage, giving you instant replay access to your favorite shows and games. With this plan option, you can enjoy a variety of premium channels and content at a fraction of the price competing services like Hulu + Live TV charge.

What add-ons does Sling TV offer?

If you’re looking to add more to your Sling subscription, you can take advantage of the extra add-ons or premium features, which include but are not limited to:

Sports Extra for $11 per month for Sling Orange and Sling Blue

Comedy Extra for $6 per month for Sling Orange and Sling Blue

Lifestyle Extra for $6 per month for Sling Orange and Sling Blue

Kids Extra for $6 per month for Sling Blue

SHOWTIME Premium for $10 per month

STARZ Premium for $9 per month

EPIX Premium for $5 per month

One of the most popular add-ons is the Total TV Deal Extra, which provides access to all of Sling’s Extras and DVR Plus for only an additional $21 per month ($45 value). The Total TV Deal is worthwhile if you want to maximize your content value on a tight budget.

How does Sling TV compare to other streaming services?

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Number of Channels Ads? Sling TV $35+ 31+ Yes Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ 75+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ 124+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99+ 85+ Yes

After viewing the chart above, one of the key things to note is that Sling is primarily a live TV streaming service. Because of this, you can watch the hottest moments in sports as they occur — and you can take advantage of the cloud DVR recording capabilities to replay the moment repeatedly.

While Hulu does have a Hulu + Live TV package , it’s more costly than Sling’s sports-inclusive offer. To watch sports on Hulu + Live TV and access some of the exclusive content already included in the Sling Orange + Blue plan or the Sports Extra add-on, you’d need to pay additional fees for the Hulu + Live TV, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus package .

With Sling, you have the opportunity to maximize your investment and create a streaming library that the entire family can enjoy. The streaming service’s low costs and customizable add-ons and extras help differentiate it from its competitors. Plus, the platform is incredibly easy to navigate and offers flexible plan and payment options. You’ll never be locked into a service you don’t want or a contract you don’t like.

What are the downsides of Sling TV?

While there’s so much to love about Sling, there are also a few things to be aware of. For example, Sling has limited local channel availability, so if you’re a local sports fan, you may be missing out on some of your favorite matches and events. Unfortunately, there is no “Sling Free” plan either, but the Sling TV cost is more affordable and efficient for the value that you’ll get compared to other subscriptions like Hulu + Live TV .

With this in mind, while Sling is highly affordable, it may lack some channels that you’ll be able to find on other subscription services.

What makes Sling TV stand out?

Sling stands out in the streaming market because of its content value for the price you pay. Sports fans can also build their ultimate personalized watch package with the ability to pay a small fee for extras and add-ons. With other streaming services, you won’t be able to enjoy as much premium content for such a low price. Youtube TV, Hulu + Live TV and others are far more expensive for the value that you’d be getting.

How to subscribe to Sling TV?

Just follow the steps below:

Visit Sling.com and choose the package of your choice. Select any add-on services you wish to purchase. Create an account by entering your email and preferred password. Click “Check Out” in the bottom right corner and follow the on-screen prompts to pay. Confirm your account and begin watching your favorites.

*Keep in mind that your credit card will automatically be charged unless you cancel your subscription before the next month’s billing cycle.

How to cancel my Sling TV subscription?

With Sling, you can easily pause or cancel your subscription at any time. Just log in to your ‘My Account’ page on Sling.com . For more information, read the cancelation policies here .

Is Sling TV worth it?

Here’s the bottom line: Sling is worth it for the sports fans on a budget who want more. The channel selections and extras make this service stand out from the rest. Sling allows you to enjoy quality content for an affordable monthly price. This streaming service is perfect for the viewer who wants it all while also having the freedom to cancel or change their package any time.

FAQs

What is the downside of Sling TV?

Sling has limited local channel availability, so if you’re a local sports fan, you may be missing out on some of your favorite matches and events. Unfortunately, there is no “Sling Free” plan either, but the Sling TV cost is more affordable and efficient for the value that you’ll get compared to other subscriptions like Hulu + Live TV.

Is Sling TV worth getting?

Sling allows you to enjoy quality content for an affordable monthly price. If you are a sports fan on a budget then sling offers a great affordable service. There are tons of add-ons and extras which you can customize to your liking.

Is Sling or Hulu + Live TV better?

If you are looking for more add-ons and packages then sling is a good option for you, but overall Hulu is better. Hulu has better technical capabilities, an on-demand library, and broader channel lineup. If you’re a sports fan, you’ll benefit greatly from Hulu + Live TV because you’ll be able to stream live baseball, football, and basketball on ESPN.

Is there anything better than Sling TV?

There are several live TV streaming alternatives you may want to consider, including Apple TV +, Philo, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Paramount +, Vidgo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

