Rock Music

Editors announce new album EBM, their first to feature Blanck Mass as a member

By Treble staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditors have announced a new album. After 2019’s The Blanck Mass Sessions, the group have revealed the details of EBM, their first album featuring Blanck Mass as a full member of the band....

Kerrang

Album review: Kreator – Hate Über Alles

When you’re a band as long-running as Kreator you can afford to be a little bit experimental. Pushing almost 40 years together, the grandaddies of German thrash metal have released more records than most have had hot dinners, so it’s inevitable that they’d want to occasionally play around with their sound. Latest album Hate Über Alles is certainly no exception. Despite a ropey instrumental intro, the album starts strong, as classic old-school thrash gallops forth from the speakers at full throttle, throwing out more hooks than a heavyweight championship boxer. Strongest of the Strong is obnoxiously catchy and a definitive standout track. It embodies the spirit of true anthemic ’80s metal, promising a high-octane listening experience.
Stereogum

The National, Mogwai, Guerilla Toss, & More Remix NEU! On New Tribute Album

NEU!, the post-Kraftwerk krautrock project led by Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger, is being celebrated with a new box set for the 50th anniversary of their debut album, which was released in 1972. The NEU! 50! vinyl box set will include the group’s first three studio albums — NEU!, NEU! 2 and NEU! 75. The CD version of the boxset will also contain NEU! 86. Both will also be home to a new tribute album that features contributions from the National, Mogwai, Guerilla Toss, Idles, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, and more.
Pitchfork

Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “NewDemo”: Listen

Soccer Mommy has shared another new song from Sometimes, Forever NewDemo” from the Daniel Lopatin–produced album below. “I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic,” Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison said in a statement. “We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘NewDemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”
Loudwire

Demi Lovato Returning to Rock on New Album ‘HOLY FVCK’

Demi is returning to rock music! Pop star Demi Lovato has announced their new album, the rock-focused HOLY FVCK, and shared a suggestive image that comprises the album artwork. The singer also previewed a portion of HOLY FVCK's "Skin of My Teeth" in a video trailer for the effort. The...
American Songwriter

Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s “Back in Black” For the First Time Ever

Guns N’ Roses is adding to its music catalog in a pretty epic way. The rock band recently debuted their cover of AC/DC’s megahit “Back in Black.”. The Los Angeles-hailing band is currently on a world tour, which is the perfect setting for old anthems made anew. The hard rockers are currently on the summer/European leg of their tour and played the “Back in Black” hit at a venue in Seville, Spain. It was the first time in GN’R band history that this particular cover was performed. GN’R also performed an AC/DC deep cut, “Walk All Over You” for the first time on this tour while in Oeiras, Portugal. (You can check out their complete tour schedule here.)
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
NME

Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
thebrag.com

Watch Guns N’ Roses debut cover of an AC/DC classic

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their European tour in style with a massive show in Portugal that included a belting rendition of an AC/DC classic. During their concert at Passeio Marítimo de Alges, Oeiras over the weekend, the rockers included a cover of AC/DC’s ‘Walk All Over You’ in their 26-strong setlist (see below).
The Guardian

Neneh Cherry: The Versions review – all-star covers album can’t touch a true original

Neneh Cherry’s creative and critical resurgence over the past 10 years has been hugely pleasing. She has made challenging new albums that speak volumes about her restless musical spirit, enjoyed the retrospective glow of seeing her 1989 debut album Raw Like Sushi given the deluxe 30th anniversary treatment and found herself feted as a pioneer by a host of younger artists. The latter process continues on The Versions, which arranges an array of female talent to pay homage to Cherry in time-honoured tribute album style, from cello-playing LA outlier Kelsey Lu to Honey Dijon, who turns in a house remix of Buddy X.
Guitar World Magazine

Jack White demos the bonkers pitch-shifting custom Fender Jazzmaster he thinks will make Tom Morello jealous

The sparkly six-string has been fitted with “the guts of an Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork” – and the results are as wild as you'd expect. Jack White is not just a legendary songwriter and instrumentalist – he’s also a keen guitar gear designer, having previously flexed his out-of-the-box philosophy in products such as his version of Gamechanger Audio's Plasma Coil overdrive pedal.
Pitchfork

Watch Angel Olsen Perform “Big Time” on Kimmel

Angel Olsen was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! She performed the title track from her new album Big Time, joined by a full band, including a small string section and pedal steel guitarist. Watch it happen below. The album arrived last week alongside...
hypebeast.com

Grammys Announce 5 New Award Categories, Including Songwriter of the Year

The Recording Academy on Wednesday unveiled five new Grammy Awards categories that will be introduced at the 2023 iteration of the annual event. Among them are Songwriter of the Year, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Spoken Word Album, Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Americana Performance.
Loudwire

Kirk Hammett Says Metallica Warned Everyone About Music Streaming

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that music streaming services don't generate high payouts for artists, unless they're getting millions and millions of streams. This has been a widely-discussed topic over the last few years, and Kirk Hammett said that Metallica tried to warn everyone about such platforms back when they had their issues with Napster in the early 2000s.
