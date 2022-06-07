Editors announce new album EBM, their first to feature Blanck Mass as a member

Guns N’ Roses is adding to its music catalog in a pretty epic way. The rock band recently debuted their cover of AC/DC’s megahit “Back in Black.”. The Los Angeles-hailing band is currently on a world tour, which is the perfect setting for old anthems made anew. The hard rockers are currently on the summer/European leg of their tour and played the “Back in Black” hit at a venue in Seville, Spain. It was the first time in GN’R band history that this particular cover was performed. GN’R also performed an AC/DC deep cut, “Walk All Over You” for the first time on this tour while in Oeiras, Portugal. (You can check out their complete tour schedule here.)

