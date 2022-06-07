Editors announce new album EBM, their first to feature Blanck Mass as a member

When you’re a band as long-running as Kreator you can afford to be a little bit experimental. Pushing almost 40 years together, the grandaddies of German thrash metal have released more records than most have had hot dinners, so it’s inevitable that they’d want to occasionally play around with their sound. Latest album Hate Über Alles is certainly no exception. Despite a ropey instrumental intro, the album starts strong, as classic old-school thrash gallops forth from the speakers at full throttle, throwing out more hooks than a heavyweight championship boxer. Strongest of the Strong is obnoxiously catchy and a definitive standout track. It embodies the spirit of true anthemic ’80s metal, promising a high-octane listening experience.
