Weston, WV

DONALD JACK GODFREY

By Master Control
WDTV
 3 days ago

DONALD JACK GODFREY, 89, of Weston, WV, drew his last breath peacefully at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg on June 5, 2022. He was born October 13, 1932, on Mike's Run in Stumptown, WV. He was the son of the late Jennings "Jack" Godfrey and Beulah Stump Godfrey. He was also...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Geraldine Anita "Gerri" Priest

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1946, in Fairmont; a daughter of Marjorie Juanita (VanGilder) Potesta and the late Mike Potesta. Gerri was a 1964 graduate of East Fairmont High School and a graduate of West Virginia University and Fairmont State College. She retired from Fairmont General Hospital as a Register Nurse. She was a teacher over the years for WVU Nursing. Gerri was active member at Mt. Sharon and Rose of Sharon Church. She also was the CEO at Bunner Ridge. In addition to her mother, Gerri is survived by her sons, James Michael Priest and his wife, Elizabeth, and Robert Edwin Priest and his wife, Tanya, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Carter Priest, Gibson Priest, Grayson Priest, Mackenzie Priest, and Baelynn Priest. In addition to her father, Gerri was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd G. Priest, who died on September 6, 1987; and her uncle Edwin “Bud” VanGilder. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor K.P. Musgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Audrey Irene Cunningham

Audrey Irene Cunningham, 71, of Sutton, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 8, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1950 in McDunn, West Virginia to the late Ocie and Dale Holcomb. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Cunningham; sisters, Anna Mae Holcomb, Charolette Fern Tonkin and Donna Newham and also a brother, Walter Holcomb. She was a graduate of Cowen High School and married Roy Junior Cunningham in 1968. She and Roy made Little Birch their home shortly after and raised their three children there. Irene attended Little Birch Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, working out in the garden with Roy, cooking and feeding her family; most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Roy Cunningham, sons, Randal (Adrienne) Cunningham and Raymond Cunningham. She was “Granny Irene” to 4 grandchildren, Tyler Cunningham, Meghin Cunningham, Kye Varney, and Jace Cunningham. Also surviving are a sister, Rosie Lee of Napier and a brother, Jimmy Holcomb of Minnesota. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Braxton Memorial Gardens, Sutton with Pastor Terry Cunningham officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Cunningham family.
SUTTON, WV
WDTV

Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr.

Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr., 74, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born February 17, 1948 in Fairmont, a son of the late Rev. George William Bartholow and Evelyn Cox Bartholow. Ronald was the owner of E&R Trucking, E&R Auto, SOS Salvage, and Mark’s Towing. He was a member of the Marion County Police Reserves. Ronald enjoyed racing (Stock Car #4), fishing, cooking, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Ronald is survived by his children, Tomma Kay McDaniel and her husband Chris of Kingwood, Roni Sue Gillispe of Tennessee, Marie Owens and her husband Willie of Fairmont, Ann Miller and her husband Chris Robinson of Myrtle Beach, SC, Brenda McDaniel and her husband Chris of Lumberport, WV, Ronald Lee Bartholow II of Fairmont, WV, and Tabatha King and her husband Timmy of Farmington; 19 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, companion, Rebecca McAtee of Fairmont, sister, Patricia Tennant of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter, Chloe Bartholow; brother, Lawrence William Bartholow; and uncle Jerry Cox. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Linn Cemetery in Benton’s Ferry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Margaret Ann "Marge" Cooper

Margaret Ann “Marge” Cooper, 83 of Webster Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. She was born August 24, 1938 to the late Paul and Vivian Louise Ward Carson. She loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Mary "Skeet" Anderson

Mary “Skeet” Anderson, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 6, 1948, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary (Sliger) Murphy. Mary loved spending time with her family decorating for Christmas and enjoyed her Koi Pond and her old vehicles. Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, James W. Anderson; her son, Kenny Anderson and his wife, Tracy; her daughters, Tammy Toothman and her husband, Virgil, and Rhonda Martin and her husband, Jesse; her grandchildren, Aaron VanGilder, Amanda VanGilder, Zachary Martin, Katelyn Frye, Kenny Anderson, Cassidy Rogers, Cheyenne Litchfield, and Cody Martin; and fourteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, John Sliger; and her sister, Wilda “Sis” Porter. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with her granddaughter, Pastor Cassidy Rogers and her husband, J.J. Rogers, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Richard (Rich) Decker

Richard (Rich) Decker, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, June 06, 2022, at home, surrounded by his Wife and Children. He was the son of John (Jack) Martin Decker and Eva May Conley Decker. Richard is survived by his loving Wife, Tammy Freeland Decker, and his Children, Jessica Pritt, Allison Decker, and Mitchell Decker, his Son-In-Law, Jack Pritt, and a Granddaughter, he adored Victoria Pritt. Also, his sisters, Claudette Smith, and Priscilla Rockafellow, his Brothers, Samuel Decker, Patrick, and John Decker, and many Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Bobby Decker, Ted Decker, and David Decker. Richard worked in the Cable TV/Phone business for over 20 years. First, as a contractor, then for AT & T. After retirement he had a handy man business. And loved spending time with his Wife, Kids, and Granddaughter. Friends may come to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

South Harrison's Richards leaves mark on and off the diamond

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison’s Dylan Richards was a part of history in his time with the Hawk baseball program. In 2021, South Harrison posted its most wins in school history - breaking a record set in 2016 and 1993 - and won its first sectional title, earning a trip to the regional tournament.
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Deputy Baker's wife | "He was the only one I wanted by my side"

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Loved ones of fallen deputy Tom Baker say he’ll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile. WSAZ had the opportunity to correspond with Deputy Baker’s wife, who told us Baker was a ‘great officer and treated everyone the same’, but what she wants her husband to be remembered for most is his ‘huge smile and contagious laughter.’
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Person
Don Was
WDTV

WVSLA girls and boys lacrosse all-state rosters released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSLA released all-state rosters for girls lacrosse and boys Division I and II lacrosse programs after the conclusion of the 2022 season. First teams are listed below, with links to the full rosters at the bottom of the page. First Team (Girls) Chloe Travelstead, Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown's Goins hoping for continued impact at Cal U

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - His high school career couldn’t have ended any better, and now Jalen Goins is taking it to the next level. Goins signed to head up the road to California University of Pennsylvania where he’ll join the Vulcan men’s basketball program and reunite with his older brother, Seth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Together with Veterans looks for community input

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Legion Post 31 in Shinnston was working on an initiative to help lower the veteran suicide rate in Harrison County. Then expand across the state. Clifford Shingleton, facilitator of the local Together with Veterans program, received a call asking if the legion would help...
SHINNSTON, WV
#West Virginia University#United Hospital Center#Dominion Energy#The Detroit Tigers
WDTV

Class AA all-state softball teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sixteen local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season. First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below. First Team. IF - Sara Simon, Philip Barbour (Sr.) Second Team. Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd (Sr.)
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said both lanes southbound have reopened. One lane was closed as crews worked to clean up the accident scene. One lane of I-79 southbound is closed following a rollover crash in Anmoore. The crash was reported at approximately 11:45 Friday morning, according to the Harrison...
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Funeral services for fallen Nicholas County deputy Thomas Baker are set to begin. You can also watch the funeral services by clicking here. Officers from across the state and beyond show their support for fallen Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker. A proclamation was read at...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Dates for North View bridge closure announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The North 13th Street Bridge will be closed beginning on Thursday, July 14th at 7 a.m. and remain closed to all traffic for approximately a month. Officials say there will be no eastbound access available to Rt. 50 until the bridge reopens. The recommended alternate route...
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

North girls, South boys grab wins in 2022 All-Star games

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 North-South All-Star basketball games did not disappoint. The North Bears girls got the win at the buzzer, a three-pointer from Frankfort’s Halley Smith sealed the deal. The South Cardinals boys edged out North with a four-point 126-122 win. Rosters for the North teams...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | June 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone! Last night saw some very intense storms moving through our area, resulting in downed tree limbs, power lines, and hail as large as 2 inches in diameter. A funnel cloud was reported by EMS near Masontown, but as of right now no tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down anywhere in our area. That could change after the National Weather Service does damage reports today. Regardless, we may see just a few light, scattered rain showers through this morning as that system bearing last night’s storms pulls away to the Northeast. This chance of rain is low, so most of the day is expected to be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s at most today, which is about 10 degrees below average for this point in June. Tonight, skies clear some, providing the potential for a little patchy morning fog on Friday. The rest of Friday will be quite nice, with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the upper 70s. However, overnight into Saturday, our next rain system will push into West Virginia; this rain will likely be a light, steady rain throughout the day on Saturday, tapering off by the evening. This system will lower temperatures to levels similar to today, but beyond that, temperatures will gradually heat up as we head throughout next week. By midweek, highs are expected in the upper 80s and potentially the low 90s.
MASONTOWN, WV
WDTV

Multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 causes traffic delay

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 in Salem has caused a major traffic delay. The accident was called in just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a “T-bone” incident. One vehicle was coming off...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Man accused of strangling, threatening woman

MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged in Hardy County after officers said he strangled and threatened a woman. Officers responded to a home in Moorefield on June 5 for a domestic incident and met with three children who said the suspect, later identified as Oswaldo Xol-Coc, 28, fled from the scene on foot, according to a criminal complaint.
MOOREFIELD, WV

