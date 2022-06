Megan Mitchell, academic engagement & digital initiatives coordinator for the Libraries, has added the role of CODEX Project Director for the Ohio Five to her portfolio, succeeding Jacob Heil of the College of Wooster in this position. Megan has been involved with CODEX (Collaborative for Digital Engagement and Experience) since its inception, has held leadership positions in Ohio Five Digital Collaborations and Digital Stewardship work groups, and is a steering committee member for Institute for Liberal Arts Digital Scholarship (ILiADS). We’re very fortunate to have Megan’s skill and experience to pilot CODEX.

