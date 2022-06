There was plenty of drama at the Elyria City Council meeting June 6 when Mayor Frank Whitfield called for a new council and walked out of the session. Whitfield said he is frustrated with the lack of progress he has been able to make as an administrator for the city and sees the same thing happening to his colleague Ward 1 Councilman Andrew Lipian, who was elected last year as an Independent.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO