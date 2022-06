The Pickaway County Library and the Pickaway County Park District had a great turnout at their Cool Critters Outreach program on Thursday at Canal Park. Approximately 160 people attended to see snakes, a leopard gecko, a red-foot tortoise, a hedgehog, and a bearded dragon. Brian Gill, the owner of CCO, allowed all those who wanted to pet the animals to do so. Not everyone was so inclined.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH