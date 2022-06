Ficus trees and hedges throughout South Florida have been hard hit by the Ficus Whitefly, which causes the leaves to turn yellow and drop from the plant. The pest is new to the continental US and has been found mainly infesting ficus, weeping fig, banyan trees, stragler fig, fiddle-leaf fig, and banana-leaf fig; all species of ficus plants. The Town of Palm Beach continues to battle the whitefly pest by encouraging residents to remove Ficus Benjamina plants from their properties.

