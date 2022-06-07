Steelers RB Najee Harris claps back at criticisms over weight

I suppose we can call this whole situation with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, “weight-gate” if we want. On Tuesday, Harris addressed the media after practice and he wanted to clarify some rumors about his weight he believed were stared by the media.

Harris originally took exception when social media showed concern over the fact he’s currently at 242 pounds after being listed at 232 pounds last year by the team website. His frustration at the reports was misdirected because they were just basing their opinion on what the team had. Can’t really fault anyone for believing the team.

No one ever questioned Harris’ level of physical conditioning. Whether it is 232lbs or 242lbs, there’s little doubt Harris carries the weight well. But this isn’t about if Harris is fat. Is he fast? I suppose quick is a better word. Last season Harris was the worst in the NFL in yards per carry before contact and plenty of that was his fault. 242 pounds doesn’t matter if you are a half step slow to the crease, where playing at say 230 pounds gets you there faster.