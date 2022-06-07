ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers RB Najee Harris claps back at criticisms over weight

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
I suppose we can call this whole situation with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, “weight-gate” if we want. On Tuesday, Harris addressed the media after practice and he wanted to clarify some rumors about his weight he believed were stared by the media.

Harris originally took exception when social media showed concern over the fact he’s currently at 242 pounds after being listed at 232 pounds last year by the team website. His frustration at the reports was misdirected because they were just basing their opinion on what the team had. Can’t really fault anyone for believing the team.

No one ever questioned Harris’ level of physical conditioning. Whether it is 232lbs or 242lbs, there’s little doubt Harris carries the weight well. But this isn’t about if Harris is fat. Is he fast? I suppose quick is a better word. Last season Harris was the worst in the NFL in yards per carry before contact and plenty of that was his fault. 242 pounds doesn’t matter if you are a half step slow to the crease, where playing at say 230 pounds gets you there faster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lions' executives react to first-round draft trade with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulling off a Day 1 trade with the Detroit Lions at the 2022 NFL draft gave new meaning to keeping your friends close and enemies closer. First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t surprise anybody by trading back in the first round to accumulate more draft picks. However, it was a bit of a shock to see him accept business with Detroit to do it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

OC Matt Canada: Steelers want starting QB who 'does special intangible things'

Following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger this past winter, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves hosting a legitimate quarterback competition. Former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky is likely the favorite to win the job at this stage of the process ahead of career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, and Trubisky declared on Wednesday he's "preparing to be" Pittsburgh's QB1, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.
PITTSBURGH, PA
