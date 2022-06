Michael ‘Venom’ Page is set to face Mike Perry at BKFC 27. Coming off an interim title loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 281, Page is set to venture into a new sport before returning to the octagon in Bellator. He was riding a six-fight win streak before the loss and rebuked the judges for their scoring. The unorthodox striker was not able to put on his best performance as he lost his belt to Storley last month. Now, he’s set to return to London for another fight but under different rules.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO