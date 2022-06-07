ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Top five attractions at The Oval XP

By Darren Fava
 5 days ago

Summer fun at The Oval is back—and bigger than ever—as The Oval XP!

This summer, The Oval XP will transform Eakins Oval into Philadelphia’s largest outdoor urban oasis. The pop-up festival fills eight acres at the base of Philadelphia Museum of Art’s famous steps. Local residents and visitors will enjoy food, drink, games, public art, live music, and wellness classes. The fun begins Thursday, June 16, 2022. It continues every Wednesday through Sunday until August 21, 2022

The Oval XP will feature the city’s talented local artists, makers, and entrepreneurs. Here are five highlights of what’s on tap for this summer:

1) Never-before seen views of the city

Front and center at The Oval XP is the Ferris wheel – standing at 108 feet tall. Riders can enjoy 360-degree aerial views of:

  • The Ben Franklin Parkway,
  • Philadelphia Museum of Art,
  • Center City skyline, and beyond!

2) Family-friendly programming

The Imagination Space will engage kids ages 12 and under with immersive installations. Kids will enjoy:

  • Nine-hole miniature golf course.
  • Imagination playground blocks and builder kits.
  • Interactive gaming activities like ping-pong, Connect Four and Legos.
  • Books and instruments they can borrow from the outdoor reading and music carts.
  • Events ranging from storybook readings, arts and crafts, music lessons, children-friendly performances and more.

The Oval XP’s signature Carousel is located nearby.

3) Free music and entertainment

The brand-new Summer Stage will host some of the most diverse music programming in the country. View the list of performances.

The Summer Stage will also host free community-based events, including:

  • 2022 Love from Philly Festival on June 11, 2022.
  • NUEVOFEST on July 9th, 2022.

4) Colorful public art

The Oval XP will feature a 33,000 square foot ground mural titled Common Ground, by artist Calo Rosa. Rosa, born in San Salvador, now lives and works in Philadelphia. He is known for his colorful street art pieces. Rosa sought to create a playful space where we all can relate and enjoy being together in common ground. The artwork is a project of Mural Arts Philadelphia.

5) The city’s biggest beer garden

The Oval XP’s beer garden fills 60,000 square feet of outdoor space. It is the largest outdoor beer garden in the city to date. The beer garden will feature:

  • Multiple bars and seating options.
  • Giant versions of backyard games.
  • A small performance stage will feature a line-up of free, diverse performances. These will include local comedians, spoken word poets, acoustic artists, and more.
  • 24 taps from local craft breweries.
  • A rotating selection of pop-up menus crafted by local minority and female chefs.
  • Upcycled décor provided by Parks & Rec. These include old building materials, park benches, and trash cans.

Philadelphia’s MilkBoy will operate the beer garden.

Visitor information

Days and hours of operation

  • The Oval XP is open Wednesdays-Sundays from June 17, 2022 – August 21, 2022. Please check back for operating hours.
  • The Oval XP will also be open on Monday, June 20, 2022 in honor of the official City holiday of Juneteenth.

Cost

  • Complimentary restrooms and WiFi will be available onsite.
  • Attractions and amenities like the Ferris wheel, Carousel, and beer garden are pay-as-you-go.

Mobile app

Our People Entertainment has created a user-friendly mobile application for The Oval XP. The app will allow visitors to:

  • Find events, programs, vendors, food and beverage options using an interactive map.
  • Engage in contactless purchases.
  • Choose to either pick up food and beverage items or have them delivered to them at their seat.

Follow @theovalphl to find out how to download the app.

The Oval XP is presented by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, Welcome America. and Our People Entertainment.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

