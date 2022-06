As boating season kicks off, The Department of Water Resources (DWR), California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW), and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) urge boaters to always remember to clean, drain, and dry their boats before entering and leaving lakes, rivers, and other waterways to help prevent the spread of quagga or zebra mussels.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO