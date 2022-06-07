Village-wide Garage Sale June 10 & 11

Join Roselle Cruise Nights and Trinity Lutheran Church for this special centennial event! The Hot Rod Classic Car Parade starts at Roselle American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple St., and ends at Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 Rush St., where the festivities will include a & Shirl's Reunion, Live music from Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones, and a petting zoo.
Join Pollyanna Brewing Company for their Annual Beer and Music Festival. To celebrate the Village of Roselle’s Centennial Anniversary, this year’s event will include several additional features including an honorary beer and the Centennial branding on all fest mugs and merch.
Sponsored by the League of Women Voters Roselle-Bloomingdale, the Democracy Rocks Treasure Hunt is designed to teach children eight important lessons about our democracy - and encourage adults to vote in the primary election on Tuesday, June 28. Participants will walk around the downtown area using our Treasure Map to...
