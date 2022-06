Route 226-13169 Holly Tree Rd, Ellendale, DE 19941 ~ Large old Victorian home that was moved to this lot many years ago. Owners have done many updates to the home since then. Home has 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half bath. Home has a a big enclosed porch on the back of the home . Extra space off downstairs bedroom for that perfect office. Large Garage with a shed on each side for extra storage. They also have an additional storage building on the property that will remain . Sellers are putting a brand new well on the property prior to settlement. Big backyard with gorgeous trees and a view of the horses near by. Home sit on one half acre plus. See this one today!

ELLENDALE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO