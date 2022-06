SAMBURG, TN — Samburg, Tennessee, is continuing to rebuild, six months after a deadly tornado ripped through the small city along Reelfoot Lake. Mayor John Glessner told us by phone that they are still processing the debris site, located on what used to be the softball/baseball fields. That facility was also damaged in the tornado. 99% of all heavy and small debris has been removed and brought to that central area.

