Three kids charged with arson over Western Massachusetts fire

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) — Three juveniles are being charged in connection with a factory fire in Orange, Massachusetts that destroyed four buildings on Saturday. The youths—whose ages range between 12 and 14—will not be identified, due to their ages.

That’s according to Jake Wark, public information officer at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. The children were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials. They will be summonsed to Greenfield Juvenile Court on arson-related delinquency charges. The date of their arraignment has not been set.

More than 30 departments assisted with putting out a fire at a former cereal factory located at 16 West River Street. The Orange Fire Department said no firefighters were injured however, two civilians suffered minor burns and are expected to recover.

“I would again like to thank the residents of Orange and our surrounding towns for their support since Saturday,” said Chief Young. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the tremendous mutual aid response by our brother and sister firefighters from across the region and the state.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office urged parents to keep smoking materials such as matches and lighters away from children and explain the dangers of fire.

