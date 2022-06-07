ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

Three kids charged with arson over Western Massachusetts fire

By Ashley Shook
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N81XB_0g3WJ0d300

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) — Three juveniles are being charged in connection with a factory fire in Orange, Massachusetts that destroyed four buildings on Saturday. The youths—whose ages range between 12 and 14—will not be identified, due to their ages.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

That’s according to Jake Wark, public information officer at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. The children were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials. They will be summonsed to Greenfield Juvenile Court on arson-related delinquency charges. The date of their arraignment has not been set.

More than 30 departments assisted with putting out a fire at a former cereal factory located at 16 West River Street. The Orange Fire Department said no firefighters were injured however, two civilians suffered minor burns and are expected to recover.

Fireman’s breathing device fails in Wappinger fire

“I would again like to thank the residents of Orange and our surrounding towns for their support since Saturday,” said Chief Young. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the tremendous mutual aid response by our brother and sister firefighters from across the region and the state.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office urged parents to keep smoking materials such as matches and lighters away from children and explain the dangers of fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with five recent fires in two communities

(WGGB/WSHM) - A Worcester County man has been arrested in connection with several recent fires in two western Massachusetts communities. In a joint statement, local and state authorities said Thursday that 58-year-old John Noga of Webster was arrested on four counts of burning of property and one count of arson of a dwelling.
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: One dead, 6-year-old missing following incident on Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, MA
Orange, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

DA: Investigation underway after worker dies at Brookline country club days before US Open

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a worker was found dead at The Country Club in Brookline days before the US Open, officials said. The 60-year-old man, whose name was not released, was working a security detail at the US Open site and was working on some setup when he fell about 10 feet at some point during the night, according to a statement released by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Western Massachusetts#Fire Marshal#Greenfield Juvenile Court
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont man steals Dartmouth shuttle bus

Lebanon, NH — On Wednesday, a shuttle bus parked outside of the Emergency Department of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was stolen. Lebanon Police and surrounding agencies were informed of the theft, and the bus was located traveling on Interstate-91 in Vermont. Vermont authorities tried to stop the vehicle, however, were unable to. Shortly after, the bus was located but had been abandoned.
LEBANON, NH
westernmassnews.com

Documents: driver in deadly Holyoke crash admits to drinking heavily

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging from the deadly crash in Holyoke on Sunday. Court documents reveal that the driver, who allegedly caused the crash, admitted to drinking heavily. Jedd Flores, 25, of West Springfield was arrested at the scene Sunday for allegedly causing the crash. We’ve obtained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials searching after mother dies saving 7-year-old daughter from drowning, 6-year-old son still missing

NEWBURYPORT — City Marshal Mark Murray and Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire report that the Newburyport Fire Department is currently conducting a water search alongside its mutual aid partners in the Merrimack River. The report initially came into Amesbury Fire but Newburyport Fire has assumed responsibility for the call at this time.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eyewitness describes scene of massive Orange cereal factory fire

Longmeadow School Committee meets to provide update on school safety and security. Committee Chairman Kevin Shea explained that schools in the town have constant communication with local police throughout the day. Updated: 5 hours ago. Congratulations to all who received their diploma!. Town by Town: June 7. Updated: 11 hours...
ORANGE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Student charged for making school threat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School student for allegedly making a terroristic threat on Thursday. A 15-year-old student was taken into custody following an investigation. According to Sheriff’s Investigators, another student came forward and said that the student had...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
FUN 107

This Freetown Native Was One of the SouthCoast’s Most Brutal Killers

Bristol County, Massachusetts has had more than its fair share of horrific crimes and criminals over the years, dating all the way back to Fall River’s Borden murders of 1892 and continuing through less than 100 years later to that same city’s supposed cult murders of 1979-80, New Bedford’s Big Dan’s case, the New Bedford highway murders, the Mary Lou Arruda murder, and far too many more.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy