Lee Commissioners approve agreement for repairs to Hammond Stadium boardwalk

Naples Planning Advisory Board discussed multiple items Wednesday regarding the expansion of the Sugden Theatre in downtown Naples. There are two components to this project — increasing the capacity of the main theater and constructing a 106-seat educational theater. The board was in favor of four requests which included the approval of the site plan and rezoning of the extended space from planned use to public service, with some amendments. Naples Players raised $12 million out of their $15 million goal for the project, and construction is anticipated to begin in February 2023. The building will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified once reopened. The project will go on Naples City Council agenda.

NAPLES, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO