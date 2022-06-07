Lee Commissioners approve agreement for repairs to Hammond Stadium boardwalk

Chicago-based developer Avoda Group and Triton Capital developer are close to completing Aspire, a brand-new apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units, at 3514 Chiquita Blvd. in southwest Cape Coral. Now available for preleasing, Aspire offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with seven floorplan options, ranging from 718 to 1,354 square feet and one to two baths. In the heart of the community are both a clubhouse and a pavilion. The 11,000-square-foot clubhouse offers a large clubroom, a speakeasy with hidden access, a yoga room, fitness center, veranda, co-working space for collaboration, a conference center with individual offices for lease and an entertainment bar. Occupancy is set for July.
