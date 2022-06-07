ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Lee Commissioners approve agreement for repairs to Hammond Stadium boardwalk

By Adam Regan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to approve an agreement for repairs to the boardwalk at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers and to authorize use of Tourist...

Collier-Naples leaders meet to discuss beach parking, septic issues, affordable housing

A joint meeting Tuesday between the Collier County Board of Commissioners and Naples City Council discussed issues that ranged from beach parking to affordable housing. Collier County and the city of Naples have had an interlocal beach parking agreement for nearly 20 years. The agreement has been renewed and amended twice since it was established in 2003.
NAPLES, FL
City manager has bright outlook for development in Fort Myers

Marty Lawing said during almost seven years as the Guilford County manager in North Carolina, he saw both successes and failures. Entering his second full year as the city manager of Fort Myers, he’s hoping to learn from the missteps as he looks to improve the quality of life in the City of Palms.
FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers City Council approves new training for police department

Fort Myers City Council approved a one-day, 8-hour training course for all sworn and unsworn members of the Fort Myers Police Department. The training is provided by The Justice Group and focuses on ethical decision making in today’s policing environment. The training will provide additional tools for FMPD to make fair and impartial decisions when serving the community. The goal is for FMPD to continue to strengthen its trust and relationship with the community by receiving continuous training to ensure it has models to serve in the 21st century of policing.
FORT MYERS, FL
City of Naples looking to expand Sugden Theatre

Naples Planning Advisory Board discussed multiple items Wednesday regarding the expansion of the Sugden Theatre in downtown Naples. There are two components to this project — increasing the capacity of the main theater and constructing a 106-seat educational theater. The board was in favor of four requests which included the approval of the site plan and rezoning of the extended space from planned use to public service, with some amendments. Naples Players raised $12 million out of their $15 million goal for the project, and construction is anticipated to begin in February 2023. The building will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified once reopened. The project will go on Naples City Council agenda.
NAPLES, FL
Second, Seaboard become two-way streets in Fort Myers Thursday

Big changes are going into effect on some major streets heading into and out of downtown Fort Myers. As of Thursday morning, Second Street and Seaboard Street have turned into two-way roads. Palm Beach Boulevard will transition from one-way to two-way next week. The rest of the construction project on...
FORT MYERS, FL
FAA awards Naples Airport $3.5 million for infrastructure improvements

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Naples Municipal Airport $3.5 million to improve 684,400 square feet of the airport’s existing drainage system to eliminate ponding on airfield surfaces to meet FAA design standards. As recommended by the Wildlife Hazard Management Plan, the project regrades the infield area between Runway 5-23 and Taxiway A and installs culverts for drainage.
NAPLES, FL
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Snowbirds in Bradenton will no longer be able to turn off their water while they’re up north and not pay their water bill for those months, the City Council recently decided. In its May 25 meeting, Lance Williams, the assistant director of the city’s Office...
BRADENTON, FL
Construction begins on ABC Supply facility in Punta Gorda

Seagate Development Group broke ground on a new facility for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. Inc., a wholesale distributor of roofing and siding, at the Charlotte County Park of Commerce, adjacent to Punta Gorda Airport. The pre-engineered metal building, including metal panels and a stucco façade, will accommodate a more than 53,200-square-foot warehouse and a more than 6,700-square-foot office area, along with a fenced outdoor yard. The office space will feature a conference room, break room and showroom. It will sit on 6 acres, with 2.5 acres for future expansion. The design-build is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Cape Coral land sells for $4.2 million, duplex community planned

A swath of land in Cape Coral, north of Pine Island Road and west of Del Prado Boulevard, just changed hands. A development of 76 duplexes is being planned for the land, which is surrounded by single-family homes. Duplexes Park Resort LLC paid $4.2 million on June 1 for the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Lehigh Acres property valuation up nearly 19%

Property valuations throughout Lee County exploded in 2021, with Cape Coral leading the way to the highest annual increases ever. Lehigh did not do too badly itself. Overall valuation within the Lehigh Acres Fire District saw an overall valuation increase of an estimated 18.91 percent, a bump of appropriately $1.06 billion.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Southwest Cape Coral apartment complex set to open in July

Chicago-based developer Avoda Group and Triton Capital developer are close to completing Aspire, a brand-new apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units, at 3514 Chiquita Blvd. in southwest Cape Coral. Now available for preleasing, Aspire offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with seven floorplan options, ranging from 718 to 1,354 square feet and one to two baths. In the heart of the community are both a clubhouse and a pavilion. The 11,000-square-foot clubhouse offers a large clubroom, a speakeasy with hidden access, a yoga room, fitness center, veranda, co-working space for collaboration, a conference center with individual offices for lease and an entertainment bar. Occupancy is set for July.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Politics
Naples property sells for $2.85 million

Regnum SWFL LLC purchased an 11,134-square-foot building on 1.77 acres at 4025 Radio Road in Naples from Gulf Coast Commercial Corp. for $2.85 million. Jeff Bucker, SIOR, of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the lessor and lessee.
NAPLES, FL
Locked-up boat ramp frustrating Cape Coral residents

A boat ramp locked up with a chain is frustrating for people who want to get out on the water. Cape Coral neighbors near NW 25th Ave said they have no place to get their boats in or out of the water. The city said usage of the ramp is...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Storm Smart acquires Steadfast Inc.

Fort Myers-based Storm Smart, a storm-protection and lifestyle-enhancement company in Florida, acquired Steadfast Inc., a hurricane screen and shutter supplier in Palm Beach County. The transaction strengthens the combined businesses’ presence across the state, according to company officials.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
SWFL cities among Florida top 100 places with highest monthly bills

Marco Island ranks 13th among Florida’s cities with the most expensive monthly bills, according to data from doxoINSIGHTS’ 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report, which considered mortgage, rent; auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable and internet and phone, health insurance, mobile phone, alarm and security and life insurance. Marco residents are paying an average of $2,453 on their monthly bills while Naples checked in at 65th with an average of $2,004 and Fort Myers at 100th with $1,852 spent monthly.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Car washes popping up all over Lee County

In the latest issue of Gulfshore Business, there are a number of new car washes popping up in Lee County. Most of the new car washes are about 5,000 square feet. They cost between $5 million and $6 million to build. You can read more about the car wash boom...
LEE COUNTY, FL

