Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral land sells for $4.2 million, duplex community planned

By David Dorsey
gulfshorebusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA swath of land in Cape Coral, north of Pine Island Road and west of Del Prado Boulevard, just changed hands. A development of 76 duplexes is being planned for the land, which is surrounded by single-family homes. Duplexes Park Resort LLC paid $4.2 million on June 1 for...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

hotelnewsresource.com

71 Room Waterfront Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida Sold for $5,500,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the Red Roof Inn in North Fort Myers, FL for $5,500,000 on June 1, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, SHIVAM SUNDARAM HOTELS, LLC, and Plantation Realty represented the buyer RNA ALF, LLC.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Southwest Cape Coral apartment complex set to open in July

Chicago-based developer Avoda Group and Triton Capital developer are close to completing Aspire, a brand-new apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units, at 3514 Chiquita Blvd. in southwest Cape Coral. Now available for preleasing, Aspire offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with seven floorplan options, ranging from 718 to 1,354 square feet and one to two baths. In the heart of the community are both a clubhouse and a pavilion. The 11,000-square-foot clubhouse offers a large clubroom, a speakeasy with hidden access, a yoga room, fitness center, veranda, co-working space for collaboration, a conference center with individual offices for lease and an entertainment bar. Occupancy is set for July.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City manager has bright outlook for development in Fort Myers

Marty Lawing said during almost seven years as the Guilford County manager in North Carolina, he saw both successes and failures. Entering his second full year as the city manager of Fort Myers, he’s hoping to learn from the missteps as he looks to improve the quality of life in the City of Palms.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples property sells for $2.85 million

Regnum SWFL LLC purchased an 11,134-square-foot building on 1.77 acres at 4025 Radio Road in Naples from Gulf Coast Commercial Corp. for $2.85 million. Jeff Bucker, SIOR, of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the lessor and lessee.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Second, Seaboard become two-way streets in Fort Myers Thursday

Big changes are going into effect on some major streets heading into and out of downtown Fort Myers. As of Thursday morning, Second Street and Seaboard Street have turned into two-way roads. Palm Beach Boulevard will transition from one-way to two-way next week. The rest of the construction project on...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Locked-up boat ramp frustrating Cape Coral residents

A boat ramp locked up with a chain is frustrating for people who want to get out on the water. Cape Coral neighbors near NW 25th Ave said they have no place to get their boats in or out of the water. The city said usage of the ramp is...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier-Naples leaders meet to discuss beach parking, septic issues, affordable housing

A joint meeting Tuesday between the Collier County Board of Commissioners and Naples City Council discussed issues that ranged from beach parking to affordable housing. Collier County and the city of Naples have had an interlocal beach parking agreement for nearly 20 years. The agreement has been renewed and amended twice since it was established in 2003.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Pulte Homes begins construction of Ventana Pointe neighborhood amenities

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community in Naples, will soon spend sunsoaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the heated swimming pool...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples looking to expand Sugden Theatre

Naples Planning Advisory Board discussed multiple items Wednesday regarding the expansion of the Sugden Theatre in downtown Naples. There are two components to this project — increasing the capacity of the main theater and constructing a 106-seat educational theater. The board was in favor of four requests which included the approval of the site plan and rezoning of the extended space from planned use to public service, with some amendments. Naples Players raised $12 million out of their $15 million goal for the project, and construction is anticipated to begin in February 2023. The building will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified once reopened. The project will go on Naples City Council agenda.
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres property valuation up nearly 19%

Property valuations throughout Lee County exploded in 2021, with Cape Coral leading the way to the highest annual increases ever. Lehigh did not do too badly itself. Overall valuation within the Lehigh Acres Fire District saw an overall valuation increase of an estimated 18.91 percent, a bump of appropriately $1.06 billion.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One person killed after construction equipment falls into a lake

One person is dead after construction equipment with a person inside fell into a lake in Bonita Springs. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the equipment, similar to a small front-end loader, called a skid steer, fell into a lake along Imperial Parkway just north of Bonita Springs High School.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL cities among Florida top 100 places with highest monthly bills

Marco Island ranks 13th among Florida’s cities with the most expensive monthly bills, according to data from doxoINSIGHTS’ 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report, which considered mortgage, rent; auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable and internet and phone, health insurance, mobile phone, alarm and security and life insurance. Marco residents are paying an average of $2,453 on their monthly bills while Naples checked in at 65th with an average of $2,004 and Fort Myers at 100th with $1,852 spent monthly.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FAA awards Naples Airport $3.5 million for infrastructure improvements

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Naples Municipal Airport $3.5 million to improve 684,400 square feet of the airport’s existing drainage system to eliminate ponding on airfield surfaces to meet FAA design standards. As recommended by the Wildlife Hazard Management Plan, the project regrades the infield area between Runway 5-23 and Taxiway A and installs culverts for drainage.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee Commissioners approve agreement for repairs to Hammond Stadium boardwalk

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to approve an agreement for repairs to the boardwalk at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers and to authorize use of Tourist Development Tax funds to pay for waterproofing the boardwalk. Bliss & Nyitray Inc. was the structural engineer of record for the renovation of the stadium in 2014 and 2015 and acknowledges structural design errors were a contributing factor of deficiencies requiring repair. The company has agreed to pay the cost of remediation of structural issues. The county requested BNI apply a protective coating to the boardwalk during the remediation process, using proceeds from the Tourist Development Tax on short-term lodgings. The protective coating work had been previously planned and budgeted for as a stadium improvement. The work is expected to begin this summer.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC investigating after manatee dies in Chiquita Lock

A manatee has died after getting stuck in the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral. A preliminary investigation suggests the manatee got stuck and drowned. And this is not the first time it happened. The discovery is fueling the city’s fight to remove the Lock for food over wildlife and boating...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Snowbirds in Bradenton will no longer be able to turn off their water while they’re up north and not pay their water bill for those months, the City Council recently decided. In its May 25 meeting, Lance Williams, the assistant director of the city’s Office...
BRADENTON, FL

