Cape Coral land sells for $4.2 million, duplex community planned

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to approve an agreement for repairs to the boardwalk at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers and to authorize use of Tourist Development Tax funds to pay for waterproofing the boardwalk. Bliss & Nyitray Inc. was the structural engineer of record for the renovation of the stadium in 2014 and 2015 and acknowledges structural design errors were a contributing factor of deficiencies requiring repair. The company has agreed to pay the cost of remediation of structural issues. The county requested BNI apply a protective coating to the boardwalk during the remediation process, using proceeds from the Tourist Development Tax on short-term lodgings. The protective coating work had been previously planned and budgeted for as a stadium improvement. The work is expected to begin this summer.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO