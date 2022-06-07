ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

6 can't miss hiking trails in Utah County

By Deseret Digital Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Utah can be known for many things, but make no mistake–the outdoors is the bread and butter that makes the Beehive state what it is. Throngs of tourists and new residents are coming to check out the amazing landscapes and mountains, especially in...

Battle over affordable housing, preservation moves into a new Salt Lake neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Yalecrest, in Salt Lake City's east side, is a quiet, folksy neighborhood essentially tucked into the picturesque foothills that rise above it. The neighborhood's meandering streets are peppered with English Tudor and English Cottage single-family homes and pleasing landscapes. It's a slice of the American Dream that's remained intact for so long that it's included in the National Register of Historic Places.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outdoor Retailer show prepares to decamp Denver for Salt Lake City

The world's top outdoor brands anchored their tent stakes in Denver for the last time this week, as the industry holds its final trade show there before decamping for Salt Lake City.Why it matters: The twice-yearly gathering boasts a $45 million local annual impact and the show's arrival in Denver coincides with a broader economic development effort to establish the state as an outdoor recreation hub for companies.Driving the news: The owner of Outdoor Retailer announced in March that the show would return to its former home in Utah in January 2023, after a five-year run at the Colorado Convention...
DENVER, CO
New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a popular Utah-based supermarket chain comes to Eagle Mountain. Macey’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 1557 Eagle Mountain Blvd on June 4. This new location marks the company’s twentieth store in the state of Utah. A grand opening celebration was held […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Is it time to ban fireworks in Utah? For some, the answer is yes.

SALT LAKE CITY — With fireworks season in Utah around the corner, KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic asked if it’s time to ban fireworks in Utah. Especially in light of the West’s ongoing, historic drought. A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll of 808 Utah residents...
UTAH STATE
Kevin Costner, other celebrities coming to Utah to make summer movies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Film Commission announced Thursday that the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board approved 13 new films for state film incentives, creating an estimated $142.5 million in economic effect, with approximately 90% of that benefit occurring in rural Utah. The projects...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Kevin Costner, Hollywood celebs set to film in Utah this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah film and television buffs, get excited as major Hollywood stars head to Utah for their next big project. On Thursday, the Utah Film Commission announced the approval of 13 new productions set to begin filming in Utah. The productions will receive state film incentives approved through the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
13 new films approved for filming in Utah

Salt Lake City — The Utah Film Commission announced the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board approval of 13 new productions for state film incentives, generating an estimated economic impact of $142.5 million with approximately 90 percent to occur in rural Utah. The productions are a...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
As the Great Salt Lake Dries Up, Utah Faces An ‘Environmental Nuclear Bomb’

SALT LAKE CITY — If the Great Salt Lake, which has already shrunk by two-thirds, continues to dry up, here’s what’s in store:. The lake’s flies and brine shrimp would die off — scientists warn it could start as soon as this summer — threatening the 10 million migratory birds that stop at the lake annually to feed on the tiny creatures. Ski conditions at the resorts above Salt Lake City, a vital source of revenue, would deteriorate. The lucrative extraction of magnesium and other minerals from the lake could stop.
UTAH STATE
A brief history of Latter-day Saint women’s cookbooks

Latter-day Saint women have pioneered many food traditions. Although they are best known for funeral potatoes, scholars have studied their involvement in the American canning tradition or bread baking. As Latter-day Saint pioneer women trekked across the plains into the Salt Lake Valley, they talked about flour. Scholar Kris Wright...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City, Utah!

Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City!. 1120 & 1124 Park Ave in Park City, Utah 84060 | .14 Acres. A rare find in Old Town: 2 contiguous properties located only 3.5 blocks from Main Street and Park City Mountain's Town Lift. Together, these parcels are the equivalent of THREE Old Town homesites, measuring 75’ x 75’, flat terrain, easy-to-build, with open space behind and a just a quick walk to Miner's Hospital, City Park, and the trail system. One of the sites is home to an existing and charming historic miner's cottage, built in 1904, epitomizing the character of Park City's rich, silver mining history, and the other is a vacant parcel offering the opportunity to incorporate and expand the redesign of the historic remodel. Imagine sitting on your front porch watching Park City's nostalgic 4th of July and Miner's Day parades, or simply enjoying the views of the ski runs at Park City Mountain and the spectacular Utah sunsets from your west-facing orientation. The prevailing cottage must be preserved and integrated into your new custom home, so this is your chance to realize the dream of designing a legacy property that embodies the memory of the mining days and the distinctive architecture of the early 1900s. Don’t miss the opportunity to create your dream home in the heart of Old Town Park City! Offered at $3,850,000.
PARK CITY, UT
Best Avocado Toast in Salt Lake

Why avocados are so important, learning from pioneers about supply shortages, and why we need a downtown food hub. For millennials (and myself), the abrupt enormous price hike of avocados has been the most frightening aspect of our food supply chain shortages. Now that it’s summertime and Covid appears at least to be on temporary hold, the culture of young adults who want to eat avo-toast while sipping a cold brew at local restaurants might actually not be wearing masks. Instead, they will be wearing beards, tattoos, and yoga pants.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah cities sought 100% renewables. Then came questions

In 2019, Utah’s second-largest city, committed to reaching 100 percent renewable electricity by the end of the decade. The pledge — passed by a unanimous City Council vote — made West Valley City eligible for a unique program in Utah where local governments could negotiate a massive clean energy portfolio with Rocky Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state.
UTAH STATE
Crash At Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO CANYON, Utah-Friday morning, UDOT reported a crash on US 189 at milepost 11. This is roughly parallel to Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Traffic is possible through Provo Canyon as a lane is open in each direction. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or...
PROVO, UT
Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...

