ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Bill Gates thinks you should read these 5 books this summer to get smarter on the climate, political polarization and gender equality

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJP6b_0g3W7ttk00
Bill Gates.

Getty Images for All In WA

  • Bill Gates has released his annual summer reading list.
  • The five books tackle matters like gender equality, political polarization, and more.
  • Here are the books Gates enjoyed and recommends others read too.

Summer's here, and Bill Gates has named the books he recommends people read during the season.

Last month, Gates announced his 2022 summer reading list, which includes five books he enjoyed but admits do "not exactly sound like the stuff of beach reads."

"As I was putting together my list of suggested reading for the summer, I realized that the topics they cover sound pretty heavy for vacation reading," he wrote in a blog post. "There are books here about gender equality, political polarization, climate change, and the hard truth that life never goes the way young people think it will."

"But none of the five books below feel heavy," Gates continued. "Each of the writers—three novelists, a journalist, and a scientist—was able to take a meaty subject and make it compelling without sacrificing any complexity."

Here are the five books Gates wants people to pack for their summer vacations:

"The Power" by Naomi Alderman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjJGx_0g3W7ttk00

Little, Brown and Company

In this speculative fiction novel , Alderman explores gender roles and gender inequality by writing about a world in which young women suddenly gain the ability to shoot deadly electrical jolts from their hands, coming to wield more power, literally and figuratively, than men.

Gates says the book was a recommendation from his daughter, Jenn.

"I gained a stronger and more visceral sense of the abuse and injustice many women experience today," he said of the novel in his blog post. "And I expanded my appreciation for the people who work on these issues in the U.S. and around the world."

"Why We're Polarized" by Ezra Klein
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fV4PK_0g3W7ttk00

Simon & Schuster

In this book , Klein argues that the political system in the US has became polarized around identity to dangerous effect.

"The book is fundamentally about American politics, but it's also a fascinating look at human psychology," Gates wrote.

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjJOd_0g3W7ttk00

Penguin Random House

This novel , set in the 1950s, follows an 18-year-old just released from a juvenile work farm in Nebraska as his plan to take his eight-year-old brother to California to start a new life is unexpectedly thwarted by two other teenagers he met at the facility.

"Towles takes inspiration from famous hero's journeys and seems to be saying that our personal journeys are never as linear or predictable as we might hope," Gates wrote of this book.

"The Ministry for the Future" by Kim Stanley Robinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PC56c_0g3W7ttk00

Hachette Book Group

This novel focuses on the climate crisis through "fictional eyewitness accounts" of how climate change will affect humanity in the near future.

"It's so complex that it's hard to summarize, but Robinson presents a stimulating and engaging story, spanning decades and continents, packed with fascinating ideas and people," Gates wrote.

"How the World Really Works" by Vaclav Smil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8wZM_0g3W7ttk00

Penguin Random House

This book goes into depth on several fundamental forces of our modern world, including matters like energy production and globalization.

"If you want a brief but thorough education in numeric thinking about many of the fundamental forces that shape human life, this is the book to read," Gates said of this book.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Guardian

We must not teach our children a ‘thanks for the land’ version of Australian history

As the school term winds up here in Western Australia, I’ve been thinking a lot about assemblies. I’ve spent a lot of time in schools running creative learning programs, so I’ve attended my fair share of gatherings filled with twisty kids sitting cross-legged on the floor with their teachers shushing me. There is something gorgeous in the way they peer around one another, curious about what the week’s performance will be.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Polarization#Gender Equality
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

Business Insider

544K+
Followers
35K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy