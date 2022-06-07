City of Charleston Contracts with Trident Waste to Augment Collection Efforts in Response to Unusual

In order to ensure timely collection, the city has contracted with Trident Waste to augment city trash pickup efforts through the end of next week, as trash volumes continue to run well ahead of last year’s numbers.

For perspective: From January through the end of May of this year, the city has collected more than a million additional pounds of trash compared to the same period in 2021, forcing each crew to collect an average additional volume of 177,666 pounds.

City sanitation officials expect all trash collection to be fully back on schedule by the end of this week.

“We’re committed to ensuring that trash is collected on time and in full here in the city,” Superintendent of Environmental Services Matt Alltop said. “With Trident’s temporary assistance, we believe we’ll be able to deal with these unusually high volumes until a long-term solution can be put in place.”