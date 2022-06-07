ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

City of Charleston Contracts with Trident Waste to Augment Collection Efforts in Response to Unusual

Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina
 5 days ago

In order to ensure timely collection, the city has contracted with Trident Waste to augment city trash pickup efforts through the end of next week, as trash volumes continue to run well ahead of last year’s numbers.

For perspective: From January through the end of May of this year, the city has collected more than a million additional pounds of trash compared to the same period in 2021, forcing each crew to collect an average additional volume of 177,666 pounds.

City sanitation officials expect all trash collection to be fully back on schedule by the end of this week.

“We’re committed to ensuring that trash is collected on time and in full here in the city,” Superintendent of Environmental Services Matt Alltop said. “With Trident’s temporary assistance, we believe we’ll be able to deal with these unusually high volumes until a long-term solution can be put in place.”

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina

