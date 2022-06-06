Two candidates seek district 4 board seats

Bartman

Stone

Two Republican incumbents and a GOP newcomer were in the running for two seats on the Crawford County Board in District 4, but now only two candidates remain.

Incumbent Shane Robinson, was first elected to the board in 2020, has withdrawn from the race. His name remains on the June 28 primary ballot, however, along with fellow incumbent Koert E. Bartman and new candidate Brittany Stone.

Crawford County Clerk Fayrene Wright said early voting has been underway for some time, so there is no way to remove Robinson’s name from the ballot.

Robinson told the Daily News he is glad he had the opportunity to be on the board and hopes to be able to run again for public office when he again has time to focus on the county. He will remain on the board until his term expires Dec. 1.

He also expressed gratitude to county officials including Wright, Treasurer Twyla Bailey and State’s Attorney Cole Shaner for helping him during his time on the board.

Including Robinson, seven of the board’s 10 members are not seeking re-election.

Under state law, all 10 seats on the board must go up for election every 10 years, following redistricting based on the latest U.S. Census figures. Once the board re-organizes in December, it will be determined which five members will serve full four-year terms and which will need to run again in 2024.

Koert E. Bartman

Bartman, 80, Robinson, is a semi-retired part-time farmer who has been on the board three and a half years. He wants to take a “common sense” approach to county government.

“I am running because I want to make a positive difference in Crawford County,” Bartman said.

“I am a conservative, common-sense candidate,” he explained. “I want to keep property taxes affordable. I want to ensure Crawford County government spends money wisely.”

Bartman added he looks forward to working with other county officials to make the county “a great place to live, work and play” while brining new residents and businesses into the community.

Bartman has been self-employed on his family farm for more than 20 years and also worked at Gibler Farms from 1991 to this year. He is also on the Crawford County Board of Health, vice chairman of the county Republican Party and a precinct committeeman in Prairie Township 2.

Brittany Stone

Stone, 32, Robinson, is running so she can be more involved in the community.

She is a home visitor for the Crawford Clark Prevention Initiative. Stone graduated from Lincoln Trail College with an associate’s degree in paraprofessional education and graduated witha bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University in psychology.