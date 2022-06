Pungo Christian Academy will field a girls tennis team in the fall for the first time in school history. Close to 10 girls have signed up to try the sport and athletic director Logan Van Staalduinen expects more to follow in the coming years. “We are very excited to offer another new sport for PCA students and hope it is something we can continue to offer for years to come,” Van Staalduinen said. “We currently have eight girls signed up to play with ages ranging from 8th grade to seniors and I expect a few more to join before the summer ends. We are already seeing a growing interest in our girls soccer program and hope we can do the same for girls tennis.” This will be the third consecutive year that Pungo has added a new sport. They added girls golf in 2020-21 and Grayson Warren ended up finishing second at the NCISAA State Championships.

BELHAVEN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO