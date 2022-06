ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while inside a car and dropped off on the side of the road in north St. Louis Thursday morning. St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they found the man near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Garrison Avenue at around 10:30 Thursday morning. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

