FITCHBURG — Four employees have been promoted across the organization at Rollstone Bank & Trust, the bank announced Friday. Suzanne Panagopoulos has been promoted to chief compliance officer after starting with Rollstone Bank & Trust in 2017 in the retail division. Panagopoulos has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and holds CAMS (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist) and CCBCO (Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer) certifications. She is the first person to hold this position at the bank.

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO