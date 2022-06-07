ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse Says Media Companies ‘Defamed’ Him

By Laura Patterson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse appeared on Monday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he said he has a difficult time living “a normal life” these days. In November, Rittenhouse was found not guilty of murder in the deaths of two men he shot during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. His attorneys...

