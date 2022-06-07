Joel Embiid adding on his game in order to fit better with James Harden

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the Philadelphia 76ers navigate the offseason, they know they have a strong star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden to build around. While Harden is no longer the explosive offensive threat he once was, he is still an elite playmaker and somebody who makes everybody around him better.

Embiid and Harden looked to guide the Sixers deep into the playoffs in 2022, but fell short to the Miami Heat in the East semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons. The star duo looked to be working well together on the floor, but it wasn’t good enough against Miami.

Embiid is already beginning to add to other parts of his game, so he can fit better with Harden.

Per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

Embiid is ready. He was an MVP candidate for a second consecutive season, and he keeps getting better. He just turned 28, so there’s plenty of time for him to add even more to his game. Sources say Embiid is already working this offseason on perimeter attacks and finishing with touch at the rim.

Embiid and Harden were already a deadly pick-and-roll duo because of the big fella’s dominant offensive game, but as they move forward, this can be something the Sixers can build on. Embiid is 28 years old, and he still has a chance to get better despite what Eric Snow believes. Harden can still be a difference-maker.

At this point, it’s all about what kind of commitment both guys have to win a title.

