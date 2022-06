TONS OF HAZARDOUS MATERIALS COLLECTED ON HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY. Lafayette, LA – Residents who turned out for Household Hazardous Waste Day (HHWD) dropped off 232 fluorescent bulbs and 20 tons of household hazardous waste, such as flammable liquids, poisons, corrosives, latex and oil-based paints as well as other hazardous materials. The latex paint was re-blended into 90 five-gallon buckets for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.

