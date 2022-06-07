ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottertail, MN

Mandy Eleaine Waasdorp- Ottertail, MN

battlelakereview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandy passed away the evening of Saturday, May 28, 2022. Mandy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota September 20, 1963 to Robert and Vivian (Bergstrom) Doherty, where her 4 older siblings, Shelley, Robert, William and Randy waited her arrival. And then she awaited the arrival of 1 younger sibling, Stacey. She spent...

battlelakereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Made 80+ Recordings In Minnesota State Fair Bathroom Stalls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last summer. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Kurtis Michael Neu, 33, faces one count of interfering with privacy, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images — both gross misdemeanors. The criminal complaint states that a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was working to determine who had been “drilling holes in toilet stall partitions in the Kidway bathroom.” Another deputy had discovered a hole had been drilled in a men’s bathroom stall as well in the Agriculture Horticulture Building. Kurtis...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ottertail, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Fergus Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
City
Andover, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
insideradio.com

Twin Cities Media Mainstay DeRusha Joins WCCO For Afternoons.

Audacy's news/talk station in Minneapolis, WCCO-AM (830), reaches across the figurative hall for its new afternoon drive host, bringing longtime WCCO-TV morning anchor and reporter Jason DeRusha on board effective June 27. DeRusha, co-host of “WCCO Mornings” since 2013 and winner of nine regional Emmy Awards for his work over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrabble#Brooklyn#Burger King
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
CBS Minnesota

Young Black Bear Sighted In Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Fridley say a young black bear has been spotted wandering around the city. The city’s Public Safety Department wrote on Facebook that residents “should give the bear plenty of space and allow it to pass through.” MORE: Video Shows Coyote Following Bear In Minnetonka Officials also suggested removing anything outside the home that may smell like food, such as garbage cans. The department also said that unless the bear is sick or injured, or if it poses a threat, residents should notify the Department of Natural Resources of the sighting rather than local law enforcement.
FRIDLEY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Bring Me The News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Large police presence in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Several agencies have descended on a body of water in Detroit Lakes. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says crews originally responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m, and have been joined by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota Highway Patrol and a dive team. It is...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
96.7 The River

Have Dinner at One of the Oldest Places in Minnesota

There are a few historical places in our great state of Minnesota. And most of them are an experience. Some are haunted, so that adds an element of mystery. But this time I'm talking about the Hubbell House which is located in the small town of Mantorville which is in Southern Minnesota near Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy