New York Road Trip! Destination: Chenango County!

This begins a series of articles which will spotlight many, if not all, of the counties in Upstate New York. These articles are meant to tempt you out of your chair and into your car for a summer road trip. There is so much to see in our many counties, so...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Franklin Velazquez, 30, of Utica, was charged in Vernon on June 8 with second-degree strangulation. • Robert D. Muncy, 24, of Chittenango, was charged in Sullivan on June 6 with possession of a...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood is in shock after an afternoon fire broke out at a trailer park in Horseheads. Calls of a structure fire started coming into the newsroom sometimes after 1:30 p.m. in the location of the Newtown Creek Community, just northwest of the village. Heavy smoke filled the air around the […]
New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
New York State Police arrested two men for illegal marijuana sales to an underage girl. State Police began an investigation after a 15-year-old girl got sick from a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen bought at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop, located at 2381 Rte 9W, Ravena, NY 12143. The incident happened in February 2022. NYSP determined that a 33-year-old man, Dawood Almawri, who was working as a clerk at the store, sold the joint to the girls.
Nearly $3 million will be available for feeding low income, rural, tribal, and remote New Yorkers, according to an announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. At this point, $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas.
When your dog goes missing, the panic sets in. We all think the worst and hope for the best when our beloved pets are not found right away. But there are some great people left in the world who know how much we care about our four legged family members. For a person in Albany, New York, there is a very happy ending to their lost dog story.
The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – More than 1,600 people on Elmira’s southside were without power Thursday morning, according to NYSEG. As of 10:20 a.m., NYSEG reported that power had been restored. NYSEG reported that as of 9:50 a.m. on June 9, 2022 there were 1,654 customers without power int he City of Elmira and the Town […]
Police used their "crisis intervention training" to help save a reportedly suicidal man on the Mid-Hudson Bridge. During Memorial Day weekend, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department helped save a "suicidal" man on the Mid-Hudson Bridge. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 8:48 p.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police...
Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
Police are trying to figure out what caused a head-on crash on Route 9W in the Hudson Valley that claimed the life of a 20-year-old. On Monday, June 6, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 9W in Greene County, New York.
CLAY, N.Y. — There’s a black bear roaming around Clay and Liverpool, and while black bear attacks are rare, they will certainly eat your leftover food, according to wildlife experts. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they believe this is the same bear that was...
An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
It's the end of the line for a century-old family-owned and operated business here in the Garden State. And what's there now will soon be bulldozed so a 162-unit housing development can be constructed. Our travels take us to Westfield in Union County where there are just a few weeks...
With the killer of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer still at large, people who live a short distance from the girl's Binghamton home say they're worried following another shooting incident. Residents say gunshots rang out on Riverview Avenue on the city's East Side around 8 a.m. Sunday. Binghamton police have released no...
An upstate New York courtroom got a nasty surprise on Tuesday in the form of some eight-legged invaders. The Associated Press reports that Albany City Courthouse had to be closed for fumigation after someone released hundreds of cockroaches during an arraignment hearing. According to the news service, an altercation broke out in the courtroom after a defendant began filming the proceedings and refused to stop. During the fracas, someone with plastic containers full of cockroaches released the insects into the courtroom.
BEACON, N.Y. (WETM) – Less than six months after a special parole hearing, the man convicted of killing a 15-year-old Watkins Glen girl in 2000 will be up for parole again later this month. Joshua Horein, 37, is scheduled to have interview with the Board of Parol the week of June 20, 2022, according to […]
