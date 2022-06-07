New York Road Trip! Destination: Chenango County!

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO