News Archive

 5 days ago

The City of Broken Arrow is celebrating the opening of a new park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m.

Preserve Park is located at 3000 N. 37th Street, between Albany St. and Omaha St., and features an ADA accessible splash pad with jets, a playground including a swing set, and a 20-space parking lot.

The neighborhood park is adjacent to a new retention pond water feature with trail connections from the park to a walking trail around the pond. Other amenities include concrete plaza areas, shade structures, picnic tables, and benches.

Preserve Park is paid for by funds from the 2011, 2014 and 2018 General Obligation Bond Packages. The City of Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation Department manages 42 parks and more than 800 acres of public land throughout the City.

