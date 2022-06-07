ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Comment Period & Hearing

Notice is hereby given that Federal regulations governing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs require that a participating jurisdiction provide citizens with reasonable notice of and an opportunity to comment on the Annual Action Plan, which will direct the City’s use of CDBG funds. These funds provide programs that benefit low-to-moderate income persons in the City.

This notice formally advises that the program year 2022 Annual Action Plan is available.

Written comments will be received for 30 days, starting June 12, 2022, until July 12, 2022. To view a hard copy of the document and submit comments, please visit a location listed below. You can also submit HUD comments by email.

Public Hearing: The City will hold a public hearing on July 13, 2022, at 3:30 PM to review and discuss the proposed AAP. This meeting will be held in the Community Room at:

City Hall

18605 NW 27th Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

In PY 2022 the City of Miami Gardens will receive an allocation of $1,085,063 for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The proposed budget for the program is listed below.

  • CDBG Administration (20%): $217,013
  • CDBG Public Services (15%): $162,759
  • CDBG Public Facilities and Infrastructure: $600,291
  • CDBG Owner-Occupied Housing Rehab: $105,000

For further information, please contact Tracey-Ann Anthony, Community Development at 954-622-8000 ext. 2300.

