920 North Wells, in serious Not Messing Around mode, plants a tower crane

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way 920 North Wells keeps crashing through milestones, I’m worried if I blink, it’ll be done. It’s latest trick is planting the tower crane stub, which...

CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect in armed robbery on CTA Red Line in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line in the Loop.Police said around 9 p.m. Friday, the victim was riding on the train when the suspect approached, displayed a black handgun, and demanded the victim's cellphone.The suspect is described as a black man between 25 to 35 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Eight people hurt in 2 mass shootings hours apart in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say eight people were hurt in two mass shootings hours apart in Chicago. They say a 14-year-old boy was among four people shot in the Altgeld Gardens public housing project around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the four were near a courtyard when someone came...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New details on suspect responsible for CTA Pink Line explosion, injuring several riders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about a frightening attack on the CTA Pink Line.A passenger detonated an explosive on a moving train. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports the blast was so powerful, there were holes in the ceiling of the train car. Prosecutors said the man entered a train car with a scooter and a beer. He then looked at several passengers, telling them they had until the Cicero Avenue station to leave or he was going to blow up the train car.His name is Erik Tolayo-Flores, the man prosecutors said used a lighter to ignite an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Good Samaritan saves man who fell on Chicago train tracks during fight

CHICAGO - A video has gone viral that shows a Good Samaritan saving the life of a man who fell on the CTA train tracks. The incident took place Sunday around 3:30 p.m. at the 69th Street Red Line station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. A 32-year-old victim was...
FOXBusiness

I rented an electric car for a 4-day road trip. I spent more time charging it than I did sleeping.

I thought it would be fun. That's what I told my friend Mack when I asked her to drive with me from New Orleans to Chicago and back in an electric car. I'd made long road trips before, surviving popped tires, blown headlights and shredded wheel-well liners in my 2008 Volkswagen Jetta. I figured driving the brand-new Kia EV6 I'd rented would be a piece of cake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cwbchicago.com

Police looking for suspects in Jackson Red Line robbery

Chicago police are asking for help as they try to identify four men who allegedly battered and robbed a CTA customer at the Jackson Red Line station over the weekend. Four men attacked and robbed the victim, a 27-year-old man, around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, police said. Police did not issue any other information about the crime. But they did released four surveillance images of the suspects.
CHICAGO, IL
secretchicago.com

10 Of The Best Donut Shops In Chicago

Donuts are a craving that you just can’t shake. Whether it’s your first thought in the morning or your last bright idea of the night, the donut craving is rea and luckily the Windy City is teeming with some outstanding options. Fulfill your deepest donut desires in the Windy City with our list of donut hole-in-the-walls in Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL

