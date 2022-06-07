ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

Umatilla Saturday Market Set to Kick Off Season on Saturday

By Northeast Oregon Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Umatilla Saturday Market will open for business in Village Square Park on...

FOX 11 and 41

First Rainbow Crosswalks put in Eastern Washington

YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
YAKIMA, WA
Morrow County Declares Emergency Over Groundwater Nitrate Pollution

In an unprecedented action, the Morrow County Commission Thursday declared a local state of emergency over groundwater nitrate pollution that has compromised drinking water for many in the region. Commissioners Jim Doherty, Melissa Lindsay and Don Russell voted to make the declaration – in effect until the end of the...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Hermiston High Seniors Say Goodbye After Four Challenging Years

The Hermiston High School Class of 2022 has been through a lot in the past four years – a nearly two-year pandemic, face masks as part of their daily wardrobe, distance learning, not to mention the craziest political climate of their young lives. But on Thursday night, the 335...
HERMISTON, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Wonderful Small Towns in Washington

Some of the most striking scenery in the country can be found in Washington. The majestic peaks of the Cascade Mountains and the dramatic coastline of the Olympic Peninsula are among the area's many natural wonders.
Man found deceased in remote Grant County

LONG CREEK – The following is a press release issued by Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley:. (Press Release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office) On the evening hours of June 4th, Marvin C. Crist 74, of Long Creek Oregon was reported as missing by a family member. Crist...
GRANT COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Body in river identified as missing Kennewick fisherman

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:19 p.m. The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the body as 36-year-old Eswin Danilo Reyes Gonzalez, a Kennewick fisherman reported missing on May 22. His family has been notified. Foul play is not suspected following the autopsy, but the cause...
KENNEWICK, WA
Large drug bust in Baker County leads to arrest of Richland, Washington man

BAKER COUNTY – (From OSP) On June 1, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, an Oregon State Police Trooper contacted a vehicle believed to be involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 7 and Interstate 84 in Baker City. During the investigation it was learned no crash occurred, however, the operator of the vehicle failed to provide a driver’s license and after being detained for Failure to Carry and Present License it was determined the subject had provided false information. Once the subject’s identity was known, Troopers were advised of multiple outstanding out-of-state warrants for his arrest.
KEPR

Authorities arrest Richland man after major drug bust

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Authorities arrested a Richland man wanted on several out-of-state warrants after they found drugs and guns in his car. On June 1, Oregon State Police troopers arrested 31 year old Richland resident, Darren Yeater in Baker City, OR. Troopers said they believed Yeater was involved...
BAKER CITY, OR

Community Policy