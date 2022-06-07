Umatilla Saturday Market Set to Kick Off Season on Saturday

An unsuspecting farmworker in Paterson saw quite a sight last week in the field. The farm worker saw a bear in plain sight in the wheat while checking the sprinkler system. The worker immediately called for backup safety when he saw the large animal. 22-year-old Hunter Berg was one of...
YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
In an unprecedented action, the Morrow County Commission Thursday declared a local state of emergency over groundwater nitrate pollution that has compromised drinking water for many in the region. Commissioners Jim Doherty, Melissa Lindsay and Don Russell voted to make the declaration – in effect until the end of the...
The Hermiston High School Class of 2022 has been through a lot in the past four years – a nearly two-year pandemic, face masks as part of their daily wardrobe, distance learning, not to mention the craziest political climate of their young lives. But on Thursday night, the 335...
Washington has a lot of town, county, and street names that can be difficult to pronounce for some and Kennewick is no stranger to this. With names like Puyallup, Naches, Mesa, and Camas stumping people that aren't familiar with the Evergreen State, I find it surprising that this street name has my friends and family stumped.
Some of the most striking scenery in the country can be found in Washington. The majestic peaks of the Cascade Mountains and the dramatic coastline of the Olympic Peninsula are among the area's many natural wonders.
LONG CREEK – The following is a press release issued by Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley:. (Press Release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office) On the evening hours of June 4th, Marvin C. Crist 74, of Long Creek Oregon was reported as missing by a family member. Crist...
(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
MOSES LAKE - Coronavirus is on the rise again in Grant County after a lengthy lull in the spread of the virus. Evidence that the disruptive illness is surging was published on the Grant County Health District website on June 2. The Grant County Health District is doing once-a-week updates...
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:19 p.m. The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the body as 36-year-old Eswin Danilo Reyes Gonzalez, a Kennewick fisherman reported missing on May 22. His family has been notified. Foul play is not suspected following the autopsy, but the cause...
BAKER COUNTY – (From OSP) On June 1, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, an Oregon State Police Trooper contacted a vehicle believed to be involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 7 and Interstate 84 in Baker City. During the investigation it was learned no crash occurred, however, the operator of the vehicle failed to provide a driver’s license and after being detained for Failure to Carry and Present License it was determined the subject had provided false information. Once the subject’s identity was known, Troopers were advised of multiple outstanding out-of-state warrants for his arrest.
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Authorities arrested a Richland man wanted on several out-of-state warrants after they found drugs and guns in his car. On June 1, Oregon State Police troopers arrested 31 year old Richland resident, Darren Yeater in Baker City, OR. Troopers said they believed Yeater was involved...
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a missing Moses Lake woman who was found dead in a sleeping bag and covered by tree limbs and leaves has been positively identified, according to the Moses Lake Police Department. Police said 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos, who was identified by the Spokane...
