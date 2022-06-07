Body of missing University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake found

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last summer.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Kurtis Michael Neu, 33, faces one count of interfering with privacy, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images — both gross misdemeanors.
The criminal complaint states that a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was working to determine who had been “drilling holes in toilet stall partitions in the Kidway bathroom.”
Another deputy had discovered a hole had been drilled in a men’s bathroom stall as well in the Agriculture Horticulture Building.
An incident between a gym teacher Kim Neubauer and her student in Princeton, Minnesota that happened back in March has just come to light and the child's mother feels that the school district did not do enough after this happened. Neither the school district nor the school nurse filed a police report so as of right now nobody can be held accountable since no investigation is being done.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead.
Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening.
The family says no foul play is suspected.
The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
Mankato United is off to a solid start this season after going 1-1 in the first two matches of the 2022 Women's Premier Soccer League campaign. The Scarlets play Monitcello in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student.
Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m.
He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning.
Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Golden Valley are increasing their focus on carjackings after several were reported in recent weeks. Authorities are concerned the suspects in these frightening cases are getting more and more brazen. "Running at me with the gun was like up his arm sleeve,...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week marked four years since the disappearance of Wendy Khan. “She missed my 21st birthday, my college graduation, I just had a son that was born,” Khan’s daughter, Anesiah, said. “Obviously, it’s not her fault, but she’s missed all these milestones that you’d expect your mom to be at and not gone because she’s 51.”
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
H. F. Gross has a young owl just in the down, in his big cage at the barber shop. It was brought in by a son of John Lawrence, who picked it up where it had fallen from the nest. The youngster is as ferocious and voracious as a grown bird, and certainly looks as wise as it is possible to look.
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31 — June 7. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane.
A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is being investigated.
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
An 84-year-old Brooklyn Center woman struck by an unlicensed motorist in a hit-and-run last week has died. On Friday, prosectors in Hennepin County charged Tammy Renae Olson, 59, with one count of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the June 1 crash. Joyce Acosta, who prosectors say was run over...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Last August, a St. Paul woman was driving near York Avenue and Frank Street with her boyfriend and their two children — ages 1 and 4 — when they heard gunshots. It was someone in another car shooting at them. Three bullets hit...
I don't want to call anyone out here but this seems like not the smartest move: a Minnesota thief left their cell phone, without a passcode, in the van they allegedly stole from somebody. Yikes. It's been a strange week of headlines pertaining to crime. Recently, a Brooklyn Center woman...
A crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Coon Rapids this week has claimed a second victim. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the driver whose car was stuck by a motorcyclist Tuesday evening has died from his injuries. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene....
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Drugs:. May 31:...
