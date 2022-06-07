Body of missing University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student. Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m. Abdi Ali (credit: Teresa McFarland) He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning. Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

