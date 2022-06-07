ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Governor Primary Election Results: Newsom, Dahle advance

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic incumbent Gavin Newsom will face Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle in November, NBC News projects. Under California's system, the top two...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 193

Kenneth Kerstetter
2d ago

I say it's time Trump sues these people whom are making up this bull you know what about Trump just to keep him from wining reelection in 2024. But bad news American voters want our country back and Trump will do just that

Reply(54)
143
Jerry Bramwell
2d ago

vote biden and galvin and all these democrats comunist mob dictators out of office 2022 and 2024.bring freedom against comunism. biden and galvin the biggest disaster in AMERICAN HISTORY.

Reply(1)
62
VotedBideNowImCryin
2d ago

fixed 100% Democrat win guaranteed. all by corruption. no republican will ever win. time to move to republican states and increase the republican population for more electors and house seats. only way is to have a fair shot. Rush Limbaugh was right. there will be a divide of this country eventually...not a race divide....political party divide where people gather in mass in certain states to support thei4 values.....I see democrats losing big on that. people had enough.

Reply(3)
54
Related
KTLA

Primary sends mixed signals in Democratic controlled California

California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they will be strongly favored this fall, and the Legislature appears on track to stay firmly in Democratic control. But the ouster of San Francisco’s top […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
NBC News

California Senate Primary Special Election Results

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican candidate Mark Meuser advance, NBC News projects. This is a special election to decide who continues serving out Vice President Kamala Harris’ term, which ends this year. Padilla was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Harris, previously a Democratic senator, was elected to the vice presidency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
zachnews.net

Live Breaking News: California: Voting Results: California’s Primary Election 2022.

Sources: California Secretary of State and San Bernardino County Elections (Information) California: Voters went to cast their vote United States Senate, California Governor, Lieutenant California Governor, and many others during the California’s Primary Election 2022 held on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. The following are the voting results of the...
KESQ News Channel 3

Live Updates: Election Results in local & state races

Update 11:30 p.m. We're learning more about some of our local races. CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT FULL ELECTION RESULTS Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco appears to be closer to being reelected to a second term. He has 58% of the vote with 14% of votes counted. If he gets 50% +1 of the total The post Live Updates: Election Results in local & state races appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTVU FOX 2

California primary election results: Bay Area congressional races

Representatives in Congress are up for election every two years, so that means that Bay Area voters in the June 7 primary will be choosing who represents them in Washington. In these primaries, voters will see candidates who are Democrats, Republicans independents and other parties challenging each other. The candidates who finish first and second move on to the general election in November against each other.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Election Day#Democratic
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
IOWA STATE
NBC News

GOP takes indirect aim at Fetterman's health in Pennsylvania Senate race

The well-wishing is over. Now Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s stroke is officially a campaign issue in the swing state’s U.S. Senate race. But rather than directly criticize Fetterman over his health, Republicans are taking a different approach: bashing the Democrat for not being more transparent about the stroke that hospitalized him four days before he handily won the May 17 primary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court allows counting undated mail ballots

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for election officials in Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots from voters who failed to fill in the date on their ballot envelopes. The issue attracted intense interest recently when there was a prospect it might affect the outcome of Pennsylvania's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
ELECTIONS
Santa Clarita Radio

Live Updates: 2022 Santa Clarita Representative Election Results

With two of the Santa Clarita Valley’s elected representative seats up for election this year, the 2022 California Primary Election is a vital topic among SCV residents. Keep an eye on this page for updates on the U.S. Congressional and State Assembly races. U.S. House of Representatives — District...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC News

NBC News

378K+
Followers
46K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy