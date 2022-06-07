Collecting for the community: Day of Action benefits nonprofits

United Way of Tarrant County is rallying for the community to collect and donate items for families, individuals and older adults as part of the annual Day of Action, Tuesday, June 21.

Collection sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at locations in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and Mansfield. Donation items needed: school supplies, diapers, hygiene supplies, shelf-stable foods and gifts for older adults living in long-term care and rehabilitation facilities.

Every year, United Way of Tarrant County invites the community to join the Day of Action to help with immediate and emerging needs in Tarrant County. This year’s Day of Action will support local agencies, including the Center for Transforming Lives, HIM Center and the Mission Central food pantry.

“Our upcoming Day of Action is an excellent way for the community to come together to benefit nonprofits in Tarrant County,” said Leah M. King, president and CEO of Tarrant County United Way. “We are grateful for our volunteers and donors who lend a hand on this day and every day to work toward creating stronger, healthier neighborhoods.”

Donations will be collected at these locations:

United Way of Tarrant County, Fort Worth office: 1500 N. Main St., Suite 200, Fort Worth. Arlington office: 401 W. Sanford, Room 106, Arlington.

Southside Bank, 2311 W. Euless Blvd., Euless.

HIM Center, 150 S. Sixth Ave., Mansfield.

United Way of Tarrant County will also offer a virtual opportunity that can be completed any time during the week of June 20. Families or individuals can volunteer from home by writing notecards for veterans, teachers and older adults living in long-term care and rehabilitation facilities. Store-bought or homemade cards are welcome.

Learn more about the Day of Action and see a complete list of recommended donation items.

