Tarrant County, TX

Collecting for the community: Day of Action benefits nonprofits

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
United Way of Tarrant County is rallying for the community to collect and donate items for families, individuals and older adults as part of the annual Day of Action, Tuesday, June 21.

Collection sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at locations in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and Mansfield. Donation items needed: school supplies, diapers, hygiene supplies, shelf-stable foods and gifts for older adults living in long-term care and rehabilitation facilities.

Every year, United Way of Tarrant County invites the community to join the Day of Action to help with immediate and emerging needs in Tarrant County. This year’s Day of Action will support local agencies, including the Center for Transforming Lives, HIM Center and the Mission Central food pantry.

“Our upcoming Day of Action is an excellent way for the community to come together to benefit nonprofits in Tarrant County,” said Leah M. King, president and CEO of Tarrant County United Way. “We are grateful for our volunteers and donors who lend a hand on this day and every day to work toward creating stronger, healthier neighborhoods.”

Donations will be collected at these locations:

  • United Way of Tarrant County, Fort Worth office: 1500 N. Main St., Suite 200, Fort Worth. Arlington office: 401 W. Sanford, Room 106, Arlington.
  • Southside Bank, 2311 W. Euless Blvd., Euless.
  • HIM Center, 150 S. Sixth Ave., Mansfield.

United Way of Tarrant County will also offer a virtual opportunity that can be completed any time during the week of June 20. Families or individuals can volunteer from home by writing notecards for veterans, teachers and older adults living in long-term care and rehabilitation facilities. Store-bought or homemade cards are welcome.

Learn more about the Day of Action and see a complete list of recommended donation items.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
