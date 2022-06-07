ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Isospin competitions and valley polarized correlated insulators in twisted double bilayer graphene

By Le Liu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew phase of matter usually emerges when a given symmetry breaks spontaneously, which can involve charge, spin, and valley degree of freedoms. Here, we report an observation of new correlated insulators evolved from spin-polarized states to valley-polarized states in twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG) driven by the displacement field (D). At...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Ultrafine ruthenium nanocrystals as an alternative to platinum for a pH-universal hydrogen evolution reaction

Currently, electrocatalytic water splitting is one of the most inexpensive, clean, reliable, quiet and affordable industrial-grade efficient hydrogen (H2) production technologies. However, the most effective platinum (Pt) based catalysts for the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) are subject to high price and unsatisfactory stability. Therefore, low cost, high efficiency and high stability HER electrocatalysts are urgently needed to replace Pt based electrocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A fluorescent protein with staying power

A newly described fluorescent protein, StayGold, is bright and extremely photostable, enabling extended time-lapse imaging. Fluorescent proteins serve as versatile probes in all aspects of biological research. Numerous fluorescent proteins have been discovered, largely from ocean invertebrates, and even more have been engineered on the basis of these natural templates. Fluorescent proteins are now available that span the visible spectrum and have a wide range of chemical and photophysical properties that can be exploited in experimental settings. However, a common concern when imaging fluorescent proteins is that they photobleach, meaning their signal decreases over time upon continued illumination. Photobleaching can be problematic for quantitative imaging, time-lapse imaging, and especially for imaging low-abundance targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detecting visually significant cataract using retinal photograph-based deep learning

Correction to: Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-022-00171-6, published online 21 February 2022. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). In addition, a new affiliation (Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore) has been added for Yih-Chung Tham, and the Acknowledgements have been amended to include the text "This project is supported by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Health and Biomedical Sciences (HBMS) Industry Alignment Fund Pre-Positioning (IAF-PP) grant no. H20c6a0031. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the views of the A*STAR." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
Nature.com

Ultrasensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at room temperature by plasmon-enhanced single-molecule fluorescence

Sensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at the nanometer scale has promising potential applications involving miniaturized devices in many areas, such as geological exploration, military reconnaissance, and ultrasound imaging. However, sensitive detection of weak acoustic signals with high spatial resolution at room temperature has become a major challenge. Here, we report a nanometer-scale system for acoustic detection with a single molecule as a probe based on minute variations of its distance to the surface of a plasmonic gold nanorod. This system can extract the frequency and amplitude of acoustic vibrations with experimental and theoretical sensitivities of 10"‰pm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 and 10"‰fm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. This approach provides a strategy for the optical detection of acoustic waves based on molecular spectroscopy without electromagnetic interference. Moreover, such a small nano-acoustic detector with 40-nm size can be employed to monitor acoustic vibrations or read out the quantum states of nanomechanical devices.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isospin#Bilayer Graphene#Insulator
Interesting Engineering

China's massive 2-GW orbital solar power station just got a lot closer

China is looking to space for solar energy, unlike NASA, which shelved the idea due to its complexity and cost two decades ago. According to South China Morning Post, China is slated to begin the first phase of an ambitious solar power plant development in 2028, two years ahead of the original schedule. When the time comes, a trial satellite orbiting the Earth at a distance of roughly 248 miles (400km) will be used to test the technology, a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology on Thursday explains.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Tiny meteoroid bops $10 billion Webb space telescope

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - A tiny meteoroid struck the newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope in May, knocking one of its gold-plated mirrors out of alignment but not changing the orbiting observatory's schedule to become fully operational shortly, NASA said on Wednesday. The little space rock hit the $10...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Rumbling rubble-pile asteroids

Recent missions to the rubble-pile asteroids Bennu and Ryugu have revealed asteroid surfaces that continue to be actively modified by a variety of processes while also recording the geologic history of these small bodies. Asteroids are small, airless bodies that orbit the Sun. Either rocky or metallic, they come in...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Country
China
CNN

Pay attention to this number in today's US inflation report

The latest data on consumer prices in the United States showed that annual inflation unexpectedly rose to a 40-year high in May, underscoring concerns about household finances and piling pressure on political leaders who say they're doing everything they can to address the problem.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Expanding the active charge carriers of polymer electrolytes in lithium-based batteries using an anion-hosting cathode

Ionic-conductive polymers are appealing electrolyte materials for solid-state lithium-based batteries. However, these polymers are detrimentally affected by the electrochemically-inactive anion migration that limits the ionic conductivity and accelerates cell failure. To circumvent this issue, we propose the use of polyvinyl ferrocene (PVF) as positive electrode active material. The PVF acts as an anion-acceptor during redox processes, thus simultaneously setting anions and lithium ions as effective charge carriers. We report the testing of various Li||PVF lab-scale cells using polyethylene oxide (PEO) matrix and Li-containing salts with different anions. Interestingly, the cells using the PEO-lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide (LiTFSI) solid electrolyte deliver an initial capacity of 108 mAh gâˆ’1 at 100 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C, and a discharge capacity retention of 70% (i.e., 70 mAh gâˆ’1) after 2800 cycles at 300 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C. The Li|PEO-LiTFSI|PVF cells tested at 50 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 30"‰Â°C can also deliver an initial discharge capacity of around 98 mAh gâˆ’1 with an electrolyte ionic conductivity in the order of 10âˆ’5"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Theory suggests quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S., including Google Quantum AI, and a colleague in Australia, has developed a theory suggesting that quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their theory and results when tested on Google's Sycamore quantum computer. Vedran Dunjko with Leiden University City has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the idea behind combining quantum computing with machine learning to provide a new level of computer-based learning systems.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

Terahertz waves dynamic diffusion in 3D printed structures

Applications of metamaterials in the realization of efficient devices in the terahertz band have recently been considered to achieve wave deflection, focusing, amplitude manipulation and dynamical modulation. Terahertz metamaterials offer practical advantages since their structures have typical sizes of hundreds microns and are within the reach of current three-dimensional (3D) printing technologies. Here, we propose terahertz photonic structures composed of dielectric rods layers made of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate realized by low-cost, rapid, and versatile fused deposition modeling 3D-printing. Terahertz time-domain spectroscopy is employed for the experimental study of their spectral and dynamic response. Measured spectra are interpreted by using simulations performed by an analytical exact solution of the Maxwell equations for a general incidence geometry, by a field expansion as a sum over reciprocal lattice vectors. Results show that the structures possess specific spectral forbidden bands of the incident THz radiation depending on their optical and geometrical parameters. We also find evidence of disorder in the 3D printed structure resulting in the closure of the forbidden bands at frequencies above 0.3 THz. The size disorder of the structures is quantified by studying the dynamics diffusion of THz pulses as a function of the numbers of layers of dielectric rods. Comparison with simulations of light diffusion in photonic crystals with increasing disorder allows estimating the size distributions of elements. By using a Mean Squared Displacement model, from the broadening of the pulses' widths it is also possible to estimate the diffusion coefficient of the terahertz radiation in the photonic structures.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy