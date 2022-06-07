Isospin competitions and valley polarized correlated insulators in twisted double bilayer graphene

Applications of metamaterials in the realization of efficient devices in the terahertz band have recently been considered to achieve wave deflection, focusing, amplitude manipulation and dynamical modulation. Terahertz metamaterials offer practical advantages since their structures have typical sizes of hundreds microns and are within the reach of current three-dimensional (3D) printing technologies. Here, we propose terahertz photonic structures composed of dielectric rods layers made of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate realized by low-cost, rapid, and versatile fused deposition modeling 3D-printing. Terahertz time-domain spectroscopy is employed for the experimental study of their spectral and dynamic response. Measured spectra are interpreted by using simulations performed by an analytical exact solution of the Maxwell equations for a general incidence geometry, by a field expansion as a sum over reciprocal lattice vectors. Results show that the structures possess specific spectral forbidden bands of the incident THz radiation depending on their optical and geometrical parameters. We also find evidence of disorder in the 3D printed structure resulting in the closure of the forbidden bands at frequencies above 0.3 THz. The size disorder of the structures is quantified by studying the dynamics diffusion of THz pulses as a function of the numbers of layers of dielectric rods. Comparison with simulations of light diffusion in photonic crystals with increasing disorder allows estimating the size distributions of elements. By using a Mean Squared Displacement model, from the broadening of the pulses' widths it is also possible to estimate the diffusion coefficient of the terahertz radiation in the photonic structures.

