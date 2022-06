There are at least 1,112 ballots that remain to be verified and counted in Plumas County, with 913 votes separating Sheriff Todd Johns and his challenger Dwight Cline. Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile reported that an additional 512 postmarked ballots arrived in the mail today, June 8, at her office, and these will be added to the 600 already in her office that were not included in the June 7 count last night. All 1,112 ballots, plus any more postmarked ballots that arrive within seven days (as prescribed by law), will be processed and verified and then counted next Tuesday.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO